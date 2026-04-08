Man on Fire – Thirst for Vengeance: the new Netflix thriller not to be missed in April

Taken from the book series by AJ Quinnell, “Man on Fire – Thirst for Vengeance” is the new action thriller series arriving on Netflix, perfect for those who love adrenaline-filled stories full of twists and turns. The protagonist, in fact, is a former special forces mercenary with the ability to survive in any circumstance, even the most extreme.

But here is the trailer, the plot, the cast and the release date.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

Man on Fire – Thirst for Vengeance: the trailer

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Man on Fire – Thirst for revenge: the plot

Based on the book series by AJ Quinnell, “Man on Fire – Thirst for revenge” tells the story of John Creasy. Once a highly trained Special Forces mercenary capable of surviving even the most desperate situations, Creasy is now afflicted with severe post-traumatic stress disorder. Determined to fight his own inner demons, the man embarks on a path of redemption. But before he can adjust to his new life he finds himself back in the heat of action, where he will have to fight harder than ever.

The best thriller series on Netflix

Man on Fire – Thirst for Vengeance: the cast

The series stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as John Creasy. Alongside him are Billie Boullet as Poe Rayburn, Alice Braga as Valeria Melo, Scoot McNairy as Henry Tappan, Paul Ben-Victor as Moncrief and Bobby Cannavale as Paul Rayburn.

Man on Fire – Thirst for Vengeance: when it comes out on Netflix

“Man on Fire: Thirst for Vengeance” arrives on Netflix on April 30, 2026.