Man vs Baby: the new Netflix Christmas series with Mr. Bean arrives

Mr. Bean lovers, get ready because a new series is arriving on Netflix for Christmas starring the English comedian Rowan Atkinson. It is called “Man vs Baby”, directed by David Kerr and is the sequel to the 2022 series “Man vs Bee”, then canceled by Netflix but now surprisingly renewed. This time Atkinson, however, will not be dealing with a very annoying bee, as happened in the original series, but will have to manage a child during the Christmas period.

But let’s find out more about this new Christmas series coming to Netflix.

Man vs Baby: the plot

After working as a caretaker in a high-tech mansion in the original Man vs Bee series, Trevor Bingley (Rowan Atkinson) is no longer a house sitter but has chosen to move on to a quieter life by becoming a school custodian. However, a very lucrative offer to take over a luxury London penthouse over the Christmas holidays will make him change his mind again. But on the last day of school, when no one comes to collect Baby Jesus from the school nativity scene, Trevor finds himself with another very unexpected companion. With an attic to protect and a baby to burp, can Trevor have the peaceful Christmas he hopes for, or will the celebrations end in chaos?

Man vs Baby: who’s in the cast

In the cast of the film, in addition to Rowan Atkinson, Alana Bloor (Sandokan) is also confirmed as Maddy, and Oriel Bathurst in the role of a “main character” not yet revealed in detail.

Man vs Baby: when it comes out on Netflix

“Man vs Baby” debuts on Netflix on December 11, 2025.