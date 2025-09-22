Mantis: all about Netflix’s new South Korean thriller

It is about to land on Netflix “Mantis”, a new Korean film that promises to conquer lovers of the action thriller. Directed by Lee Toe-Sung, here to his debut at the direction of a feature film, the project was born as a spin-off of the lucky “Kill Boksoon”, a film that in 2023 had scored a remarkable result on the platform. A story with a high rate of adrenaline, starring killers, rivalries and bonds impossible to break.

Mantis: the plot

The protagonist of the story is Mantis (IM Si-Wan), elite hired assassin that returns from holidays and learns of the death of Cha min-kyu, head of the fearsome organization Mk Enterprise. The news pushes him to leave the group and to seek new possibilities among the assassin colleagues. Next to him is J (Park Gyu-Young), longtime friend and training companion, a ruthless killer who, however, was driven out by the company and who nourishes contrasting feelings towards Mantis.

But that’s not all, because Dok-Ko (Jo Woo-Jin), founder of Mk Enterprise and Master of Mantis, envelops things to complicate things. Having retired for some time, he returns to lead the organization after the death of Cha Min-kyu and tries to bring his former student back under his wing. The result is a dangerous game of loyalty, revenge and new fatal challenges.

The original title of the film is “Samagwi”, which in Korean means “mantis”. The work marks the debut with Lee-Toe-Sung and the collaboration with the screenwriter byun Sung-Hyun, already a creative mind of “Kill Boksoon” and of the global phenomenon “Lol-who laughs is out”. With the introduction of new characters and old ties, the film is preparing to expand a narrative universe that those who take on action, introspection and twists.

Mantis: the cast

The cast of the film sees IM Si-Wan in the role of Mantis, a cherry already mentioned in “Kill Boksoon”; Park Gyu-Young plays Jae-Yi, a lethal former murderer of Mk Enterprise, a friend of Mantis and linked with him by a complex past; Jo Woo-Jin is Dok-Ko, founder of the criminal organization and Mantis mentor; The cast is also Choi Hyun-Wook in the role of Benjamin.

Mantis: When it comes out on Netflix

“Mantis” will be available in streaming on Netflix starting from Friday 26 September 2025.

Mantis: the Italian trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsu9j0u9zmaundefined