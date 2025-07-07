Marked Men – Beyond the rules: plot, cast, trailer and release date of the new romantic film Prime Videos

If you are an orphans of After, on Prime Video is about to start a new saga of romantic films among beautiful and damned young people. And tattooed. The first film is titled Marked Men – Beyond the rules (Original Marked Men title: Rule + Shaw), is directed by Nick Cassavetes (son of the famous John, as well as already director of films such as the pages of our life, John Q, Alpha Dog) and is based on the best -seller novel by Jay Crownover, Tattoo Series: beyond the rules (original Rule title), the first of the Marked series of Marked series. Men. Here then all the advances and information relating to this film: cast, plot, release date and official trailer.

The cast of Marked Men

In the film directed by Nick Cassavetes and written by Sharon Soboil, the cast features Chase Stokes (John B. by Outer Banks) and Sydney Taylor (American Born Chinese, Just Add Magic: Mystery City), in the role of Rule Archer and Shaw Ladon.

The rest of the cast includes Alexander Ludwig (in the role of Rome Archer), Ella Balinska (Ayden Cross), Natalie Alyn Lind (Cora Lewis), Evan Mock (Jet Teller), Matthew Noszka (Nash Donavan), Hannah Kepple (Loren), Paul Johansson (Dale Archer), Daisy Jelley (Sierra), Tonya Cornelisse (Madelyn Archer) and Inanna Sarkis (Jordynn). The film is produced by Jennifer Gibgot, Josh Kesselman, Brian Pitt and JB Sugar.

What Marked Men is about

The film tells the unexpected love story between Shaw (Taylor), a medical student from a wealthy family, and Rule (Stkes), a rebellious tattoo artist with a chaotic and impulsive lifestyle. Shaw has secretly loved Rule for years, but for him he has always been “Casper”, an affectionate nickname due to his pale complexion. Their friendship changes after a night without brakes that forces them to confront emotions that can no longer ignore.

Rule manages Marked, a tattoo shop he shares with his eccentric friends. Still tormented by the death of his twin, Remy, Rule fears that opening up to Shaw leads only to another pain. In the meantime, Shaw tries to reconcile his feelings for Rule with the pressure of his wealthy parents, who push her to Gabe, her ex -boyfriend jealous and maniac of control.

Both must face inner demons and the constant pressures of the company. Rule’s fear of showing himself vulnerable keeps him emotionally distant, convinced that opening himself to Shaw means risking the same pain he felt for the loss of Remy. Shaw, divided between his love for Rule and the expectations of his family, must decide whether to follow his heart is worth it. Their opposite worlds – the reckless spontaneity of him and the desire for stability of her – these tend to separate them at every step.

As their relationship deepens, jealousy, insecurities and an unsolved mourning put their fragile bond to the test. Together, they must decide: can love between two people of so different worlds survive, or will it self -destruct before even starting?

Marked Men’s release date

After a limited cinematographic release in American theaters in January, the film comes out in streaming on Prime Videos on Friday 11 July.

Marked Men trailer – beyond the rules

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Svhos-woslk