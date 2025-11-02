Marvel, DC, Mickey Mouse and more: all the news from Panini for 2026

For the first time, Panini Comics announced during Lucca Comics & Games all the new comics (but not only) planned for 2026. A year that promises to be rich for all the universes of the Modena publisher: DC, Marvel, Mickey Mouse Disney, and also Panini Comics, Planet Manga and Panini Collectibles.

Batman and the DC universe

Among the biggest announcements? In May 2026 Batman starts again from issue 1, with the arrival of the creative team composed of Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez: it will be a new era for the Dark Knight. And the following month, a new crisis will shock the DC universe: it is indeed arriving DC KOan event miniseries that will see all the main superheroes enter the ring of Apokolips in a no-holds-barred battle royale. The definitive match between good and evil is signed by Scott Snyder and Javi Fernandez. DC also relaunches the “Vertigo” line, with a line-up of ten brand new ‘creator owned’ series, written and illustrated by exceptional authors, including the second season of The Nice House by the Sea by James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez Bueno. And with an eye to the future, Panini also returns to the past: “DC Vertigo Presenta” arrives, a monthly container magazine that will collect the best of new productions.

At Marvel

At Marvel, the Pocket format officially debuts for Panini Comics also for the graphic novels and one-shots of the House of Ideas, alongside the Marvel Masterseries series. In a world premiere at Lucca C&G, CB Cebulski, editor in chief of Marvel, and Chip Zdarsky unveiled the new saga “The Will of Doom”, which will introduce Red Hulk, the villain protagonist of the second run dedicated to Captain America, and will mark the long-awaited return of SHIELD, which has been largely absent from the pages of Marvel comics for some years. Also planned is the relaunch of “The Punisher”, written by Benjamin Percy and José Luis Soares.

For lovers of the ‘collectibles’ world, here is ‘Marvel Anthology’, a tribute to over 60 years of history of the Marvel Universe. Panini has created a collection of more than 200 cards with unpublished illustrations created by over 50 internationally renowned artists (the collection is available for pre-order on Panini.it until November 11th).

Manga Panini for 2026

On the Planet Manga front, it debuts in spring 2026 Galaxias by Ao Hatezaka, a shonen fantasy adventure, followed by Kaijin Fugekithe new work by Oh! Great, author of Air Gear And Hell and Heaven. In the same period, the most beloved shojo of all time returns in style, Hanayori Dango by Yoko Kamio, in its kanzenban edition with new covers and color illustrations, while the webtoon phenomenon debuts in Italy in volume Omniscient Reader’s Viewpointa fantasy saga full of action and twists. And in autumn there is great anticipation Asura no SataUtsugi Unohana’s debut work.

Panini Comics

And ‘Assorted Crisis Events’ arrives in May for Panini Comics, an anthology series made up of several one-shots written by the rising star Deniz Camp with art by Eric Zawadzki and colors by Jordie Bellaire. For fans of the saga ‘The Raven Cycle’, ‘The Raven Boys’, a comic adaptation of Maggie Stiefvater’s series, debuts in Italy. On the French front, Daria Schmitt returns with The Skull from Sweden, a poetic and visionary story that intertwines philosophy and mystery.

A new bookshop series dedicated to Ortolani’s works will debut in 2026, in edited and definitive editions. On the narrative front, Panini Comics announces the arrival of the ‘Warhammer: The Old World’ novels, the fantasy incarnation of the epic world created by Games Workshop and new titles in the ‘The Horus Heresy’ saga from Black Library, including The Landing Site Massacre And The Scouring: Ashes of the Imperium.

Disney World

Finally, the world of Disney will also be a major protagonist in the new year: Fabio Celoni returns to the pages of Mickey Mouse with “Uncle Scrooge in Atlantis”, a breathtaking adventure in which the richest duck in the world discovers the legendary vanished city. And there will be no shortage of special celebrations for the 30th anniversary of PK, with the arrival of the special issues -1 and -2, prequels to the legendary PK saga in the original stapled format, the beginning of many other initiatives that will accompany the year of the hero of Duckburg.