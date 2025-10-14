Masterplan, the theft of the Mona Lisa in Prime Video’s first Italian-French film

The title might bring to mind a song by Oasis, but Masterplan is the first Italian-French (or Franco-Italian if you prefer) film produced by Prime Video. Filming has begun in recent days, and so we begin to discover what there is to know about the plot of the film, which has to do with perhaps the symbol of the rivalry between us and our transalpine cousins, and about the Italian-French-American cast, whose protagonists are all names (or rather surnames) known to the general public.

The cast of Masterplan: Stanley Tucci, Simona Tabasco and Victor Belmondo

Even though it is an Italian-French production, Masterplan will be shot in English, and is directed by Thomas Vincent (Reacher, Role Playing Game, Bodyguard, Versailles) and will star Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci (The Devil Wears Prada, The Lovely Bones, The Hunger Games) and emerging stars Simona Tabasco (who made us dizzy with Luna Park and made known to the world in The White Lotus 2) and Victor Belmondo (Bastion 36), son of the pilot and actor Paul Belmondo, but above all nephew of the famous French film star Jean-Paul Belmondo, who died in 2021.

Masterplan is Prime Video’s first French-Italian Original film, co-produced by Gaumont and Amazon MGM Studios. The film, which has just begun filming and will take place in various locations between France and Italy, is written by Thomas Vincent and BAFTA-winning screenwriter David Wolstencroft (Spooks, The Escape Artist). The story is by Giacomo Durzi, Alessandro Fabbri, Alberto Vignati, David Wolstencroft and Thomas Vincent, while the screenplay is signed by Wolstencroft and Vincent.

The plot of Masterplan

When a legendary thief sets his sights on the Mona Lisa, he decides to recruit two young strangers to help him in his quest: Chiara, a skilled Italian cybercrime expert, and Jay, a French explosives specialist with an enormous ego. Only later does he reveal to them that they are in fact long-lost brothers… and, oh yes, that among other things, he is their father. Thrown into a chaotic reunion that none of them felt they needed, the members of this new family will have to learn to work together – and try not to kill each other – if they want to have any chance of pulling off the heist of the century.

When Masterplan comes out on Prime Video

At the moment it is not known when the film Masterplan will be released on Prime Video worldwide, but considering the current state of production we can assume that Masterplan will be released between the end of 2026 and the beginning of 2027.