Maul – Shadow Lord, the new Star Wars animated series on Disney+: trailer and when it comes out

In the end it really happened. Disney+ announces Maul – Shadow Lordthe new Star Wars animated series dedicated to one of the most iconic villains of the entire saga signed by George Lucas. Here’s everything we know.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, the trailer

undefined

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, previews of the plot

Set after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Warsthe series shows Maul plotting to rebuild his crime syndicate on a planet outside of the Empire’s control. There he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan, who may become the apprentice he seeks in support of his relentless quest for revenge.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, the voice cast

In the original version, the voice cast consists of Sam Witwer as Maul, Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, Wagner Moura as Brander Lawson, Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots, Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio-Daki, Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario, Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson, Vanessa Marshall as Rook Kast, David C. Collins as Spybot, AJ LoCascio as Marrok and Steve Blum as Icarus.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, production

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is created by and based on Dave Filoni Star Wars and on the characters created by George Lucas. The series is developed by Dave Filoni and Matt Michnovetz. Brad Rau is the supervising director. Dave Filoni, Athena Yvette Portillo, Matt Michnovetz, Brad Rau, Carrie Beck, and Josh Rimes serve as executive producers. Alex Spotswood is the co-executive producer.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, when it comes out

The series debuts on Disney+ on April 6, 2026 with 2 episodes available each week. The last two arrive on May 4, 2026, on the occasion of the Star Wars Day.