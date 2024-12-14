Maura Delpero and "Vermiglio" triumph despite the cuts to culture

Culture

Maura Delpero and “Vermiglio” triumph despite the cuts to culture

Maura Delpero and “Vermiglio” triumph despite the cuts to culture

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Maura Delpero and “Vermiglio” triumph despite the cuts to culture
American Primeval, the new Netflix western series: trailer and when it comes out
Is there a link between white hydrogen and the origin of life on Earth?