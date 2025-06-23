Maximum alert to Sigonella after the US attack on Iran: where the American bases in Italy are and what are the risks

The United States they attacked Iran, bombing the three Iranian nuclear sites Of Fordow, Natanz And Isfahan in the night between Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 June. Immediately after the direct intervention of the USA in the Israel-Iran war, the‘maximum alert for 29,000 sensitive objectives of the Italian territory, with the aim of increasing its safety in the event of a counterattack by Iran. Among these, in particular, there are the American bases present in Italy: in total there are about 120some of which also secret, but the supervisory procedures have been strengthened above all in the aerial bases of Sigonellain Sicily, and of Avianin Friuli Venezia Giulia.

A map of the most important American bases in Italy. Source: inspire



But, therefore, how high the risk For US military bases in Italy? According to experts, it is highly improbable that Iran chooses to further expand the conflict by bringing it outside the Middle East. Tehran said that the attack launched by the Americans will not remain unanswered, but the possibilities that the Iranian army chooses to hit the American bases in Italy are particularly scarce. It is therefore likely that the counterattack will remain anyway limited to the Middle East: According to what reported by New York Timessome militias supported by Iran would be preparing a plan of attacks addressed to US bases in Iraq and Syria.

The most important military bases in Italy

Sigonella, Sicily

Nicknamed «The aircraft carrier of the Mediterranean», The base of Sigonella (located near Catania), is one of the most strategic outposts in the USA in the Mediterranean: its position, in fact, allows you to easily achieve objectives in North Africa, the Middle East and sub -Saharan Africa. The aeronaval base hosts DRONI sqm-9 reaper (the type of drones used by the USA on January 30, 2020 to kill the Iranian General Qasem Soleimani) and surveillance aircraft such as the EP-3but also plays a fundamental role for the command Africomestablished in 2007 to manage relationships and US military operations which take place throughout the African continent.

The total number of soldiers employed in the base and its effective extension are not known: the base is made up of five different sites, that extend approximately 4.5 million m²and hosts about 4,000 people between military, civil and family members.

It is a “mixed” military basewhich means that it is under the Italian command, but is widely used by the Navy and the American Air Force. Just the claims of sovereignty on the basis of Sigonella were at the center of some tensions between Italy and the USA in 1985, when the then Prime Minister Bettino Craxi he opposed the delivery to the American Air Force of Abu Abbas and the other terrorists guilty of the seizure of Achille Lauro, diverted by American forces in the Sicilian base.

After the US attacks at Iran, the alert level of the Sigonella base went from “Bravo” to “Charlie», The second level of threat, which applies when receiving information indicates that as probable some form of terrorist action against the base.

Aviano, Friuli Venezia Giulia

The basis of Avian In Friuli Venezia Giulia it is one of the largest US aerial bases in Europe with its 5.5 million m² extension: located in the province of Pordenone, the base has been used for several American missions in Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya, working both as a hub for air raids and supplies. Today the base hosts the 31st Fighter Winga flock of US Hunting F-16but according to the American relationship of Natural Resources Defense Council, Some would also be kept in Aviano Atomic bombs B61-4of variable power.

The Friulian base, among other things, is the only one in Italy that would be able to support the take -off of strategic bombers stealth b2 spiritthe American subsonic strategic bomber that was also used in US attacks against Iran in the night between 21 and 22 June.

Ghedi, Lombardy

The basis of Ghedi25 km from Brescia, extends for over 10 km², but it is not formally a NATO base: it is in fact an arsenal deposit, where they are kept approximately 20 American atomic bombs (with a power between 50 and 100 chitons each) placed under the control of theItalian armyas required by Born nuclear sharing. Ghedi is also the seat of the 6th Stormo, a military department that deals with intercepting and destroying the hunting of enemy bombers in national territory. The airport present in the Brescia base was also used to transport in Ukraine Some of the weapons sent by Italy to support the Kiev government.

Camp Darby, Tuscany

Located between Pisa and Livorno, the Camp Darby base is the only base in Italy At the complete disposal of the American Air Forceborn on the basis of an agreement our country and the US in 1951. In other words, Italy cannot claim any jurisdiction on this territory.

It is a Deposit of missiles, devices and ammunition to which the US forces draw: according to some experts, inside there could be approximately 125 bunkercontaining one millions of artillery bullets, but also aerial bombs and missiles: this would have one of the largest US ammunition deposits in Europe.

Being at the complete disposal of the American Air Force, this base could also be used by the United States for the Operations in the Middle East: In reality, in the case of direct attacks in Iran, the Tuscan base has not been used as inadequate. The Camp Darby track, in fact, is unable to support B2 take -off being too short.

As also reported by some international newspapers, including the BBCthe American bombs directed to Iran could therefore be left from the military base of Diego Garcialocated in the Indian Ocean and part of the Chagos islands archipelago (whose sovereignty has recently been sold to Mauritiuswith the exception of the Atoll Diego Garcia), or from theGuam islandin the western Pacific Ocean.

What the NATO foundations are risked in Italy

But, therefore, is the risk really so high that Iran attacks the foundations born in Italy? According to experts, it is highly unlikely that Iran chooses to further expand the conflict Bringing it out of the Middle East, especially if we consider that Iranian reprisals against Israel are continuing and that attacking the US bases in Europe would imply the intervention of all NATO against Iran. Consequently, the Iranian army decides to avenge American attacks by targeting some American bases in the Middle East is more likely: the United States, in fact, have numerous permanent bases in strategic countries such as Kuwait, Bahrein, Qatar and United Arab Emirates.

Among other things, according to what reported by New York Timessome US military officials would have detected the signs of the militias supported by Iran, which would be preparing the attack on US bases in Iraq and probably also in Syria. One possible escalation outside the Middle East, therefore, is highly unlikely.