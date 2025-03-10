Medusa, all about the thriller that everyone is looking at Netflix

There is a Colombian series that as soon as he made his debut on Netflix immediately took the attention of the public, ending up in second place among the most viewed titles on the streaming platform this week. Behind the giant Il Gattopardo, who despite the success of the public has found a rather cold acceptance by the criticism, the thriller of twelve episodes “Medusa”, is gluing everyone to the screen by telling the story of a woman who survives an attack returning from her alleged death to find out who she was who wanted to kill her. The suspicions? All his family. But we enter more detail.

Medusa: the plot of the Netflix series

Bárbara Hidalgo is about to become CEO of Medusa, a powerful industrial group on the northern coast of Colombia, but the day it has to enter into office, it undergoes an accident at sea. When everyone gives her dead and the investigations conclude that the ocean has swallowed the body of the millionaire, Hidalgo returns only to realize that he has been the victim of an attempted murder. Together with Danger Carmelo, the investigator who deals with his case, puts himself in search of the mind that is hidden behind the crime.

Medusa: the cast

The cast of the “Medusa” series is made up of: Manolo Cardona, Juana Acosta, Carlos Torres, Sebastián Martínez, Mabel Moreno and Diego Trujillo.

Medusa: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gkwbztxr0ds

Medusa: when it comes out on Netflix

Medusa has been available on Netflix since March 5, 2025.

