Meghan Markle returns to acting in a film (with the star of Emily in Paris): the duchess’s decision

After seven years away from the scene, Meghan Markle is ready to make her return to the cinema with a short cameo in which she should play herself. The Duchess of Sussex is in fact taking part in the filming of a film shot in Los Angeles together with actress Lily Collins, star of Emily in Paris.

According to major American media, including VarietyPrince Harry’s wife will appear in some scenes of Close Personal Friends, a comedy which also stars Jack Quaid, Brie Larson and Henry Golding.

Variety magazine anticipated that the film should tell the story of a young couple who, during a trip to Santa Barbara, come across two famous characters from the world of entertainment.

Before marrying the second son of King Charles III, Meghan was known as a television actress, especially for her role as Rachel Zane on the series Suits, where she remained for seven seasons. With the announcement of her engagement to Harry, she then decided to abandon her acting career.

In recent years, after moving to the United States, Meghan and Harry have partnered with Netflix through their production company, signing several projects. Among these, the cooking show With Love, Meghan (already renewed for two seasons despite criticism) and various sports-themed series such as Polo, Heart of Invictus and Live to Lead. Even though the results were not exceptional either in terms of ratings or consensus, the platform decided last summer to renew the contract with the couple.

There are those who hypothesize that this small return in front of the camera could be a way for Meghan to relaunch her public image and get closer to the world of cinema.

