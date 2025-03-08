Meloni and Schlein: the hour of difficult choices

Culture

Meloni and Schlein: the hour of difficult choices

Meloni and Schlein: the hour of difficult choices

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Meloni and Schlein: the hour of difficult choices
On Wikipedia the second most spoken language is Cebuano with 5.3 million voices, how is it possible?
The first sentence written in Italian is the Veronese riddle that is more than 1000 years old: what does it say