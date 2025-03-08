Meloni and Schlein: the hour of difficult choices





Hard times for our political class. All the leaders enhanced by the social potential of the last few years, busy showing Tiktok, hoping to reach the very young, and on the most Bolso Facebook, pleased the over. But they are nothing compared to the hyper-leader, lord of every meme, capable of representing in his own person the truth and false, the institution and the satire, Donald Trump. And on closer inspection, the only one to keep a certain demeanor from the 20th century is Vladimir Putin, who does not give himself much to social networks and borders his thought to institutional occasions. All this gives the measure of the enormous space between the true policy, the one that decides and can fear and the inconsistent representation in favor of smartphones of the false policy, which – net of clippini, social cards and the stories on Intangram – does not decide and does everything in order not to take a position.

Our political leaders are all revealed more or less undecided and tendentially “pacifists” on the skin of others (Ukrainians, it is clear). It is interesting, for example, to look at Carlo Calenda’s Facebook profile that every day shows an infographic of the position of local politicians between support for Ukraine and that of European army. What then, to want to look at her well, would not have made sense to speak of “European army”, given that this is all in the head of calenda and, to date, is far from the opposite. But the meaning of this soft provocation via the social of Calenda is grasped: who are the “peaceful”, a pro-Putinian tendency-how Dagospia defines them-and who, instead, those who remain of the idea that should continue to arm Ukraine? And who, still, is convinced that the “European rearmament plan” proposed by Ursula von der Leyen is a valid proposal and that instead, instead, it rejects it?

Who is pros and who against the European rearmament plan

Looking at the two sides, we realize that there is a transversal coalition compared to the parties: on the one hand, most of the League with Matteo Salvini (now embarrassing Ultras Trumpiano), Giuseppe Conte with the whole 5 Star Movement, the Bonelli-Fratoiani duo of Avs and a piece of the Democratic Party led by the secretary Elly Schlein, with the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri and Matteo Renzi. On the other hand, Giorgia Meloni is located, who, however, is in great agitation and deep embarrassment, after having cheered strenuously for Trump during the American presidentials and having connected a strong friendship relationship with Elon Musk (lately committed to fire half of the federal public employees), Forza Italia with Antonio Tajani – increasingly moderate party of the center (which Goffredo Bettini will make us a little thought, seen that every two. Three, he gives interviews in which the center party that helps the center -left to win the elections) – the reformists of the Democratic Party with Paolo Gentiloni (the one who could be designated to preside over a government of national unity, where Salvini should make the Meloni government), plus Europe by Riccardo Magi and, precisely, calenda with his small political creature.

When a good social media manager is no longer enough

Needless to say, to pronounce in favor of peace and against rearmament is the most populist position that there may be. And it is clear that those who defend this position on this orientation on the surveys that say how much Italians are found to contact the reality of things. On the other hand, Giuseppe Conte and most of the Democratic Party have given rise to one of the most populist economic policy measures that our Republic can remember: the 110% bonus (also true that the measure was then extended and expanded also during the Draghi government). Here, everything comes back. Everything is held. In a game with the story with the story. Because being faced with epochal events, such as the change of world balances, requires a clear political vision, which cannot be based on social sequels and weekly polls. It seems to have ended the era in which it was possible to promote National Leaders Acerbi politicians, not yet in possession of a high -profile vision and without a rag of political strategy. It is no longer possible to improvise and improvise. The story when he knocks on the door requires having serious and decisive answers. And certainly not a good social media manager.