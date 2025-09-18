Meloni and the game of ambiguity with Trump and Europe





The world changes quickly, but in recent days it has changed even faster. Especially after the top of Tanjin, where the world national teams paraded (with some excellent guest, such as Massimo D’Alema), showing the planet the emergence of a varied anti-western block but, in its own way, cohesive. A national team that represents 40% of the population and a quarter of the global GDP, with a common goal: to demonstrate that there is another way compared to that traced by the “free” and “democratic” world led by the United States. That world that, after the collapse of the USSR and the victory in the Cold War, felt so strong as to launch globalization and proclaim that “the story was over”. Badly raised him.

The globalization not governed

Over the years, the problems deriving from an unmarried globalization and perhaps poorly conceived came to the comb. The Chinese summit has been a plastic demonstration. Also because, if it is the cause or effect of this, it remains to be understood, the cyclone Trump has accelerated everything: he has bare the European fearful (in a world that redefines himself for spheres of influence, could Europe continue to delegate its defense to America?), Has exploded internal contradictions (we can afford, in the heart of the EU, countries declaredly Filoputinians like Slovakia and Hungary, The entry of Serbia?), Forcing us not to miss the appointment with the story. Provided that you are interested in it.

The summit of the “willing” that took place in Paris under the direction of Macron gave that shock that perhaps served. Net of his personal antipathy or of the inevitable French manias, which many understand the nose understandably turn up.

Trump got tired of Putin: “Ready for new penalties against Russia”

It is now clear that Putin does not want the end of the war in Ukraine. On the contrary: with the two successes stuck in fifteen days (the red carpet unrolled by Trump and the gala lunch offered by XI), the leader of the Kremlin feels stronger and aims at one thing: the unconditional surrender of Kiev.

We Europeans all that remains is to take note of them and act accordingly. Here comes the beauty, especially for Italy and the Meloni government. As long as it was to send aid (covered by military secret), Rome never pulled back, also dividing the oppositions. Now, however, that the “willing” in Paris have reaffirmed their intention to send soldiers (in what form remains to be seen), the premier distances himself.

Furthermore, Meloni did not participate directly in the meeting with Macron, a sign of his coldness towards the hypotheses on the table. But since the Ukrainian crisis is intended to enchant itself and the international scenario is polarizing, can Italy really continue to keep the feet in two brackets? On the one hand, the help to Kiev in defense of the “western values”, as the premier defines them; on the other, a substantial distance from the decisions that the other large European countries seem ready to take.

The world is divided, Italy hesitates

Salvini’s pacifist doubts, the fear of unpopular moves in time of elections and, above all, the ondivago behavior of Trump, who one day tends his hand to Putin and the day after threaten him, weigh. Never as today American foreign policy appears without compass. The commercial war declared by Trump with the duties had the only effect of bringing together most of the rest of the world under Chinese flags. And there was also the Indian premier in Tanjin, traditionally on a collision course with Beijing.

Giorgia Meloni suffers this influence, but the international situation could force her soon to choose. Under penalty of insulation in Europe. And isolation, for light countries like Italy and with a huge debt, is never a good thing. His fortune is that, in the event of a decision on sending soldiers to Ukraine, the opposition will not undermine it, being more uniforms of the majority. But if the request for a “concrete” commitment is to come directly from a Trump now disappointed by Putin, or worse from the UN, embarrassment and pain could arrive for the premier. Politicians, of course.