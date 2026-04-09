Meloni's cleanup isn't finished: Cingolani opens the roulette wheel "nominations"

Culture

Meloni’s cleanup isn’t finished: Cingolani opens the roulette wheel "nominations"

Meloni’s cleanup isn’t over: Cingolani opens the “appointments” roulette

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Meloni’s cleanup isn’t finished: Cingolani opens the roulette wheel "nominations"
Claude Mythos is Anthropic’s AI model that scares cybersecurity experts
The traffic light with the fourth white light could arrive in Rome: how traffic changes and what it means