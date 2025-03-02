Meloni’s real bet with the Bollette decree





Many? Few? A drop in the sea or concrete help? The funds that the government has allocated for dear bills, intended for families with low and businesses (especially of medium -sized medium -sized dimensions) risk passing like the famous 80 euros of Renzi, who all criticized because they were few, except for those who took them because for many families even 80 euros are not to be thrown away.

So this time there are those who turn up their noses because the funds are not many and in addition they will be just a one -off. But there will also be many families who will be more than happy with that “discount” of 200 euros. A provision to which the Premier held a lot, even at the cost of blowing up a council of ministers convened ad hoc last week and which in your opinion did not contain sufficiently incisive measures.

After a few days of work, the two interested ministers (Giorgetti for the economy and Pichetto Fratin for the environment) managed to find the necessary resources in the budget folds, and then the measure was launched.

It is a decree of about three billion, for half to the less well -off families and for the other half of businesses. The government’s intervention has a limited duration, and essentially bets on the pressing of the pressure between Moscow and Ukraine and in a consequent lowering of gas prices. The end of winter and the shutdown of the radiators should do the rest.

The stubbornness of the premier, if we can use this term a little grossier, in demanding a work supplement from his ministers in order to identify the funds to finance the maneuver, responds to the hygien of the government to meet an emergency that had been created and to the “social” dimension that Meloni has always wanted to give to the government action (we do not forget the right from which it comes precisely the adjective “social”. more than one topic to the opposition fiction to be snatched. As if to say: you make the chat, we really think of the poor people, we are the left.

Now the citizen will form a final judgment on the fact if it is little money or sufficient given the difficulty of the moment. In fact, the government is now at work for the other two great emergencies that come from overseas, and on which it is equally indispensable to concentrate resources, at least so the premier believes. We are talking about the Dazi match, which will create many troubles to our economy and on which it will be essential to intervene, and to the defense front. We all do a lot of talk of common European defense, and all at least in words agree. According to the government, it is now a question of moving on to the facts, and those facts require strong investments immediately. If we want to reach 2.5 percent of the GDP, which is a minimal share, twenty billion more per year are needed. A lot. But the blanket is short