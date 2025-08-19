Metruk Adam – A single man: all about Netflix’s new drama

The Turkish one is a world now familiar to the television of our house. It is not surprising, therefore, that the general attention is also focused by the Netflix platform, which in the middle of summer distributes “Metruk Adam – a single man”, an intense drama directed by çağrı Vila Lostuvalle and played by Mert Ramazan Demir. A story of rebirth and reconciliation with the past, which stages the weight of guilt, the penalties of the soul and the salvific power of family ties. Far from the clichés of the genus Crime, the film focuses on emotions.

Metruk Adam – A single man: the plot

The protagonist Baran is a man marked by an unfair past: he served as years in prison for a crime he has not committed, taking the blame for himself instead of his brother. Released from prison, he only dreams of leaving the sufferings behind until then suffered and building a new life. For this reason he decides to open a mechanical workshop, a small step towards independence and normality. But fate has other plans: a serious accident involves his family and Lidya, the young nephew he hadn’t seen for years, enters his life. His innocence and his affection slowly encourage the walls that Baran built around the heart, pushing him to face unresolved trauma and repair not only engines, but also the crushed pieces of his soul. Baran’s thus becomes a silent struggle against pain and against a past that does not want to let him go.

Metruk Adam – A single man: the cast

The film rests on the shoulders of Mert Ramazan Demir, a popular actor at home who plays a mature and tormented character here, offering a performance that promises to hit the spectators’ hearts. In the cast we also see the participation of Ada Erma, Rahimcan Kapkap and the Veteran Ercan Kesal. The script is signed by Deniz Madanoğlu and Murat Uyurkulak, while the direction bears the signature of çagri Vila Losturvali.

Metruk Adam – A single man: when he comes out on Netflix

The Turkish production film “Metruk Adam – A single man” is distributed by Netflix, all over the world, on Friday 22 August 2025.

Metruk Adam – A single man: the Italian trailer

