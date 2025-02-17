Mickey Mouse pays homage to Venice with a three -act story about the carnival

Carnival returns protagonist once again in the pages of Mickey Mouse, and does it with a story inspired by the tradition of the comedy of art. On number 3613 of the weekly published by Panini Comics, on newsstands from Wednesday 19 February, the first chapter of Masksadventure in three parts written and designed by Andrea Malgeri, set in the calls and channels of Venice. The second and third act will be published in the following weeks (respectively on the numbers 3614 and 3615 of the magazine).

Mickey, masks in Venice

Masks Bring some of the icons of the most famous carnival of the Italian tradition, from Pulcinella to Balanzone, from Pantalone to Arlecchino. It is a story that intertwines ancient popular narratives, theatrical performances and the art of puppets, bringing in “scene” uses, customs and the lively character of the Italian tradition.

“The starting point for this story was born just when I realized some similarities among the popular masks and Disney characters”, explains Malgeri, according to which both universal facets can be seen in both: and so Scrooge and trousers are the Avari, Paperoga e Pulcinella the Pazzarelli, Pico and Balanzone I Sapientoni, Donald and Arlecchino the restless ones, Ciccio and Gianduja the greedy. The cover of the number 3613 is signed by Francesco d’Ippolito, who depicts Donald Duck in Venice, just in the role of Arlecchino.

The cover