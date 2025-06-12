Microscope powder mites: what they are, because they trigger allergies and how to defend themselves

How many times have we heard or said: “I am allergic at the dust“? In reality, this statement is a bit inaccurate. To trigger the allergic reaction is not the dust itself, but some protein contained in excrement of powder mites: small arachnids microscopic who feed on skin dead and proliferate in domestic environments. Invisible to the naked eye, they deny themselves above all where there is humidity, heat and a constant human presence. That’s why they are present in mattresses, cushions, blankets and rugs. Fortunately, there are effective strategies to limit its presence and reduce the allergic risk. So let’s deepen everything in this video.

Who is the mite of the dust: dimensions, diet and where it is

The mite of the dust, belonging to the arachnid family, is a microscopic body that measures among the 250 he is 420 micron. Females tend to be more big of males. These mites feed mainly cell death from the skin humanwhich are constantly released by our body. Every day, an adult loses about 1.5 grams of skinthus providing an abundant source of food for mites. The domestic environment, with his temperature mild el ‘humidity relative greater than 50%, offers ideal conditions for their survival. Mattresses, cushions, rugs and curtains represent the favorite places from mites to settle and reproduce.

The link with mold and what the allergy causes

An interesting aspect of the life of powder mites is their relationship symbiotics with some mold. These molds help a break up dead skin cells, making them more easily digestible for mites. In return, the spore molds survive at process digestive mites and are expelled together with fecescontributing to the spread of the mold themselves.

However, it is important to underline that it is not mite in itself to cause the allergy, but the protein present in his excrement or in their body in decomposition. Among these, the best known are Der p 1 And Der f 1, produced respectively by the species Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus And Dermatophagoides flour. The inhalation of these proteins can cause reactions allergicespecially in predisposed subjects, manifesting themselves with symptoms such as rhinitis, conjunctivitis and, in the most serious cases, asthma.

How to fight mites: the advice of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità

To reduce the presence of powder mites and prevent allergic reactions, it is essential to take some measures preventive. Keep thehumidity relative of domestic environments beyond below 50% It is essential, since mites thrive in environments damp. The use of dehumidifiers or air conditioners of air can be useful for this purpose. It is advisable covermattresses and cushions with bake antacaro and wash the regularly linen from bed to high temperatures, preferably between 50 and 60 ° C, to eliminate mites and their allergens. Also, it is important clean frequently the house using vacuum equipped with filters Hepa And wet clothes, thus avoiding lifting the dust into the air. Reduce the presence of rugs, heavy curtains and other objects that accumulate dust can contribute significantly to limiting the proliferation of mites.