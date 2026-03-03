Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, the action comedy on Disney+: trailer, plot, cast and when it comes out

Gangsters, loves, betrayals and time travel. Disney+ announces Mike & Nick & Nick & Alicethe film written and directed by BenDavid Grabinski. The action comedy – featuring an A-list cast led by Vince Vaughn, James Marsden and Eiza González – will premiere at South by Southwest 2026 and screen at Austin’s historic Paramount Theater as part of the Texas festival’s official lineup. Here’s everything you need to know.

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, the trailer

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, the cast

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice stars Vince Vaughn, James Marsden, Eiza González, Keith David, Jimmy Tatro, Stephen Root, Lewis Tan, Ben Schwartz, Emily Hampshire and Arturo Castro.

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, previews of the plot

The film, explains the synopsis, is an action comedy that tells the story of two gangsters and the woman they love, dealing with the most dangerous night of their lives. As if that wasn’t enough, there is an additional component that makes everything even more interesting: a time machine.

