Miley Cyrus returns to Disney+, the film of the Album Something Beautiful

Miley Cyrus, posttar who has reached Disney Legend status, returns to Disney+ and does it with Something Beautifulthe film with thirteen new original songs taken from the new album. Here is the trailer and the release date.

Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omsrdjrnvt0

Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful, production

The film is produced by Miley Cyrus, Xyz Films and Panos Cosmatos in collaboration with Sony Music Vision, Columbia Records and Live Nation, and is directed by Miley Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman, Brendan Walter, with the photograph of Benoît Debie.

Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful, when it comes out on Disney+

The film that accompanies Miley Cyrus’s latest album debuts on Disney+ July 30, 2025.