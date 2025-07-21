Military plane crashes into a school in Bangladesh: at least 19 deaths and hundreds of injuries

A military plane crashed to Dacca, in Bangladesh. Credit: Malik Ali Raza, via X.



A training plane ofAir Force He crashed today on Monday 21 July in Bangladesh, in the Uttara district of the capital Dacca. The aircraft, a F-7 BGIimpacted against the campus of the Milestone School and Collegewhere local students (between 8 and 10 years old) were carrying out lessons.

At least 19 people died (including the pilot of the plane), while 164 they remain wounds: the crash on the two -storey building caused a firewith the column of dense smoke visible from kilometers away.

The plane had taken off at 13:06 rooms (09:06 in Italy) from the base of the Air Force a Kurmitula (about 15 km from the center of the capital Dacca) for a routine training mission. For the moment the causes of the accident have not yet been confirmed: the Bengali armed forces reported in a declaration on Facebook that the F-7 BGI would have suffered a mechanical failure. The jet is the most modern version of the Chinese production planes Chengdu J -7/F-7, a version built under license of the Mig-21 Soviet.

According to some witnesses, the pilot would have tried to deviate the plane away from the densely populated areas, without however being able to Avoid the impact with Milestone School and College. Firefighters and emergency services immediately intervened on the scene: in the impact, the plane has random the side of a building, damaging the iron grids And creating a hole in the campus structure.

The president Muhammad Yunusat the head of the provisional government in Bangladesh, confirmed on x the adoption of all the measures necessary to guarantee aSssistence to the wounded And investigating the causes of the disaster: it is the most serious plane crash ever in the Bengali capital.

The accident occurred just over a month after a Air of the Air India He crashed into a university hostel in the Indian city of Ahmedabad, killing 241 of the 242 people on board and 19 on the ground.

Local authorities confirmed the opening of an investigation with a Commission of inquiry who will take care of reconstructing the dynamics of the facts: the situation therefore remains In update.

In the meantime, the national mourning Throughout the day tomorrow, Tuesday 22 July.