Mobland, the new series of Guy Ritchie on Paramount+: cast, plot and first images

Culture

A stellar cast and organized crime. Paramount+ announces Moblandthe new Crime series by Guy Ritchie. Here is everything we know about the new father’s creature of The Gentlemen (series and films), Lock & Stock, Snatch And much more.

Mobland, the stellar cast

The cast of Mobland It is stellar and includes Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan, Emily Barber and Helen Mirren.

Mobland, the advances on the plot

The series Mobland He sees Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan as the head of an organized crime family, fighting for power within an international criminal association.

Mobland, the first images

Mobland

Mobland (1) -2

Mobland, production

Produced in association with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Mobland is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. It is produced by Keith Cox, Nina L. Diaz, David C. Glasser, Guy Ritchie, Jez Butterworth, Ronan Bennett, Kris Thykier, Ivan Atkinson, Tom Hardy, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin and Bob Yari.

Mobland, when he comes out on Paramount+

At the moment the streaming platform has not announced a precise release date.

