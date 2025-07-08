Monster 4: after Dahmer, the Mensendz and and Gein brothers the new season is on Lizzie Borden

After telling the stories of Jeffrey Dahmer and the Mensendz brothers and soon also that of Ed Gein, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan will soon return to Netflix also with a fourth chapter of the “Monster” anthological saga dedicated to the worst killers of history. And the protagonist of this new season according to sources close to the streaming platform will be Lizzie Borden, the woman accused of having killed her father and her stepmother in 1892, then incredibly acquitted after a famous trial that became history.

In 2024 the third chapter of “Monster” dedicated to the killer and Gein was announced, which will be played by Charlie Hunnam, but the streaming platform had already foreseen a renewal for this beloved Saga True Crime and the fourth season seems to be concentrated on the history of Lizzie Borden. We will return much further back in time than usual with the series on Lizzie Borden set at the end of the 1800s, a new challenge for two big names of the small screen such as Murphy and Brennan.

The true story of Lizzie Borden, protagonist of Monster 4

The fourth chapter of the “Monster” saga will tell the story of Andrew’s double murder and Abby Borden in Fall River, in Massachusetts in 1982 Lizzie Borden, their daughter, lived together with the two and had no good relationship with her stepmother Abby, in fact, was the first suspect of the murder. Lizzie was arrested and ended up on trial for both murders in 1893. Something strange, however, happened and, despite everything, led to his guilt was acquitted for lack of physical evidence and also because at the time it was common belief that a woman could never commit such a violent crime.

Lizzie Borden, who was, the dynamics of the murder, the process

Monster 4: the story of Lizzie Borden, the films and series that have already talked about it

The Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan series will not be the first to tell the story of Lizzie Borden on the screen. This story, in fact, was the protagonist of the 2010 television film “Lizzie Borden Took An Ax” (Lizzie Borden took an ax) with Christina Ricci and also an eight episodes miniseries aired a year later. More recently, Chloë Sevigny played the role in the 2018 film “Lizzie”.

Monster 4: the story of Lizzie Borden, when it comes out on Netflix

The production of the series on Lizzie Borden should already start on September 10 in Los Angeles, according to the announcements of the production. The casting of the series is underway, according to what has been reported to us, with the casting directors Josh Einshn and Tiffany Little Canfield. As for the release date, we should probably wait for 2027 as Monster 3 su and Gein will be released in 2026.