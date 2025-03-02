Monte Kailsh in Tibet: the highest mountain that nobody can climb

Everyone knows that theEverest it is the highest mountain in the world and that with the appropriate preparation it is possible reach its top… but are there mountains that cannot be climbed? Actually yes, and the higher of these is the Mount Kailashin Tibeta mountain that is part of the Gangdisê mountains, which in turn are a section of theHimalaya. The law in fact expressly prohibits The climb of the mountain but not only for safety reasons: it is in fact a Monte Sacro according to various religions, on which the God Shiva.

In fact, every year there are thousands of pilgrims here Buddhists, Hindus, Jainists and of the Bön Tibetano. According to these cults, if you circumnavate the base of the mountain on foot it would not only be obtained fortune But this would also allow Delete all sins committed by the individual up to that moment. The path is taken in time or anti -time sense depending on the creed and has a length of about 52 km: for this reason often pilgrims conclude the path in about 3 days.

This would already be sufficient for the government to ban its climb, but in reality there are also technical difficulties: the mountain is high 6638 meters on the sea level and this makes it one of the higher peaks in the chain ofHimalaya. Its slopes also have a high slope angle, making the rise a company far from trivial.

Given these religious and technical reasons, the government has imposed the ban on climbing the mountain… but this does not mean that nobody has ever tried. Over time, in fact, several climbers have thought of contravening the law e Try climbing the mountain independentlyonly to go back and be severely fined by local authorities.