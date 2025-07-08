More and more energy from renewable sources and excellent bathing water: 5 beautiful news of the week

Every day, when we open the information sites, we are submerged by a quantity of news, often negative, which can make us feel overwhelmed: so here is 5 good news of the week Just passed, so as to re -acquire some optimism on our country and the world around us.

In 2024, for example, the 51.83% of Italian electricity was produced by renewable sourceswhile the largest is coming to the island of Elba Italia deceptionwhich will take about 2.5 million cubic meters of water every year.

In the meantime, 90.3% of Italian bathing water It was classified as excellent and the murderer rate in the peninsula is collapsed by 80% Between 1990 and 2024. Internationally, however, a team of researchers is working to build a bank of intestinal microbiota.

The 5 good news of the week

In 2024 52% of the electricity produced in Italy came from renewable sources

In 2024 the 51.83% of electricity produced in Italy it came from renewable sources: the greatest contribution came from hydroelectric and photovoltaic sources, with a total of 118,4 TWH Products in total in 2024 compared to the 104.2 TWH of 2023.

For our country, the trend of growthwith the amount of electricity produced by renewable sources that is increasingly high: in 2023 it was deL 46.31% and in 2021 of 42.8%. Only in 2022 there was a slight drop, with only 36.9% of the electrical energy produced came from renewable sources.

Reworking of the annual data provided by the Energy Services Manager.



Also for 2025 the data are more than positive: in May 2025 the 55.9% of the national energy needs was covered by renewables, with excellent prospects for the rest of 2025.

Italy, among other things, has made great strides especially if compared to other European countries: if we look at the for example at Spainamong the most advanced EU states in terms of renewable energy, in 2024 the difference has just been to 5 percentage points. According to the data of Red Electric (the manager of the Spanish network), in fact, last year renewable sources produced the 56.8% of the Spanish needs of electricity.

The largest Italian desert will arrive on the island of Elba

In 2026 the largest will be inaugurated on the island of Elba disinterest of Italy: it will allow you to produce approx 2.5 million cubic meters of waterwhich corresponds to more than two thirds of the water that today comes from the mainland to supply the Tuscan island.

The plant will take place next year, after several years of waiting and a total investment of 29 million euros: the project will allow you to secure the water supply of the island of Elba, dealing with about 80 liters of water per second (almost 7,000 cubic meters of water per day) and also allowing to reduce the pressure on Acquiferes of the Val di Cornia.

90.3% of Italian bathing water is excellent

In 2024 the European Environment Agency classified the 90.3% of bathing water Italians like excellent. This is an annual evaluation that takes into account microbiological parameters and, in particular, verifies the presence or absence of the bacterium Escherichia coli and of Intestinal Enterocchiaccording to the standards defined by the EU directive on bathing waters.

In general, however, the 98% Italian bathing waters was considered in line with the minimum quality standards and therefore obtained an evaluation at least sufficient: In this case too, the state of our bathing water has improved over the years, with a growth of over 2 percentage points for waters considered excellent between 2021 (87.9%) and 2024 (90.3%).

At European level, however, we occupy 9th place: first of all it is Cypruswith 99.2% of the bathing water considered excellent, but among the large Mediterranean countries it is better than us only the Greecewith 97% of excellence.

The ranking of bathing waters in 2024 within the EU. Credit: European Parliament



In Italy the murder rate has collapsed by 80% since 1990

Between 1990 and 2024 the rate of murders in Italy is collapsed of beyond the80%: In the early 90s, in fact, on average 3 murders were recorded per 100,000 inhabitants, one of the highest rates from all over Europe and largely linked to the season of the mafia -style attacks.

Over the past 34 years, however, the rate has dropped drastically, stopping at 0.5 murders per 100,000 inhabitants (i.e. 1 murder every 200,000 inhabitants). Among other things, today Italy has a rate of murders even inferior Compared to other European countries such as France (1.3 murders per 100.OO inhabitants), the United Kingdom (1.1), Germany (0.9) or Spain (0.7).

The curve of the Italy Owner Tasso from 1990 to 2024. The rate collapsed by about 80%, with 0.5 people killed every 100,000 inhabitants. Credit: UNODC



A safe to save the intestinal microbiota

The microbial ecosystems they are the basis of life on earth, but they are increasingly in danger because of human activities: non -sustainable agricultural practices andExcessive use of antibiotics in fact they are causing damage to ours intestinal microbiotathat is, the set of bacteria, viruses and mushrooms that live within our intestine and that are essential for our survival.

Hence, the idea of ​​a group of researchers to create one world safe To protect the intestinal microbiota: the initiative, in reality, had already been launched in 2018, taking the Global Seed Vault o world seed bank, A safe located in the Svalbard Islands (in Norway) and designed to guarantee world food security.

For the moment, the researchers have already collected about 1,204 Human Fecal Champions, from 32 countries, and 190 samples of fermented food: All of these are frozen at -80 ° C in a caveau of the Institute of Medical Microbiology of the University of Zurich, Switzerland. The research, however, has recently received a new impulse: now the goal is to Collect 10,000 samples by 2029. In the meantime, a final location for the safe, in a country with cold climate such as Canada or Switzerland, will be established, while some ethical guidelines have been set. The collection of samples, in fact, must be made in a manner respectful and inclusive and will have to represent the human variety and cultural diversity.