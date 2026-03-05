"More resources and more rights for a Europe close to the people"

Sixteen round tables, over 200 participants and more than 160 Italian stakeholders including businesses, unions and associations: this is the summary of the evening “A Whole Other Europe”, organized in Brussels by the delegation of the Democratic Party to the European Parliament as a moment of discussion between the Italian system and those who represent the country in the EU institutions. The initiative was attended by, among others, the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein via video link and the president of the S&D group Iratxe García Pérez, in a dialogue on the key dossiers of the coming months, from competitiveness to digital sovereignty, from industrial policy to transition.

Nicola Zingaretti, head of the PD delegation in Brussels, highlighted in particular the challenge of digital sovereignty, stating that Europe must strengthen itself and invest in order not to fall behind the American and Chinese poles. Alessandro Zan (Pd) claimed approval in the commission of a passage of the European directive on victims of crime, explaining that “it becomes European law and therefore also law in Italy”, and underlining that, despite the stop in the Senate in 2021, “from Europe it is possible”. Giuseppe Lupo (Pd), speaking on the multiannual financial framework, called for “a more ambitious and stronger European budget”, recalling the need for greater investments also to prevent the climate disasters that have hit the South. Camilla Laureti (Pd) expressed strong concern about the reform of the CAP, denouncing the risk of a 20% cut in resources – “8 billion less for Italy” – defining it as “very serious” to reduce support in a phase already marked by the climate crisis.

Giorgio Gori (Pd), highlighted that one of the main handicaps of European industry is the price of energy, reiterating the need to accompany the transformations with the contribution of the union. Dario Nardella (Pd) called for agriculture “open to young people and more attentive to the territories”, judging the Commission’s proposals to be insufficient. Irene Tinagli (Pd), on the topic of housing, recalled the urgency of new models of social housing to guarantee accessible housing for workers and students. Matteo Ricci (Pd) has asked for more European resources for the transport sector, warning that without a strengthening of the EU budget strategic works such as the Adriatic Railway risk remaining without coverage.

Sandro Ruotolo (Pd), speaking on the protection of minors online, underlined that rules and prevention are needed for a safer digital environment. Alessandra Moretti (Pd) finally reiterated the value of the Mediterranean diet as a tool for prevention and support for agri-food supply chains, highlighting the importance of guaranteeing “quality food at a fair and accessible price”. Cecilia Strada (Pd), at the table on migration, recalled the need for a European approach that brings together rights, security and inclusion. According to the organizers, a common line emerged from the tables: strengthening European resources, promoting rights and supporting territories, to build “a whole other Europe”.