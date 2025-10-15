"Mrs Playmen": who is Adelina Tattilo, the true story of the woman who inspired the Netflix series

An Italian series inspired by the story of a woman who really existed is about to arrive on Netflix. It is called “Mrs Playmen” and will see Carolina Crescentini in the role of the publisher Adelina Tattilo who founded, at the end of the 1960s, the erotic magazine Palymen, the Italian answer to Playboy.

Mrs Palymen is a 7 episode series produced by Aurora TV ready to conquer everyone. But to better prepare ourselves for watching this series, let’s find out something more about the real Adelina Tattilo.

Mrs Playmen: everything we know so far

Who is Adelina Tattilo, the publisher of the erotic magazine Playmen

Born in Manfredonia, Puglia, in 1928, Adelina Tattilo was an Italian journalist, film producer and publisher famous for her feminist battles and for having had a very strong impact on the social and sexual mores in Italy of the 1960s. Adelina, in fact, founded the erotic magazine Playmen in 1967, a monthly magazine that was inspired by the American magazine Playboy, breaking the taboo of sex in the information of the time.

Coming from a very Catholic family, Adelina was pushed by her parents to attend a very religious school in Ivrea, in the province of Turin. After a youth spent in contact with the nuns at school and a Catholic education, Adelina chose to give vent to her thoughts and fight for the mental and sexual freedom of women.

Playmen magazine became a cult, reaching a value of 1 million 600 thousand dollars after just four years from its foundation. Behind the success of Playmen were Adelina’s cutting-edge ideas who chose who to put on the cover and which topics to cover. In the early 1970s, Adelina Tattilo also published her first erotic books such as Dictionary of Erotic Literature, Marijuana is good for you And Playdux.

In 1974 Adelina founded another magazine for women, Free. The newspaper of the modern woman which featured articles on feminist themes and images of male nudity.

In the 1990s he went so far as to create a male nude magazine, Adam, aimed not at women but at homosexuals which was enormously successful and was released on newsstands for five consecutive years.

Adelina died of an incurable disease in 2007, in Rome, at the age of 78. She had three children and they all followed their mother’s career.

When Mrs Playmen comes out on Netflix

“Mrs Playmen” arrives on Netflix on November 12, 2025.

undefined