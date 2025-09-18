Murdaugh: Death in the family on Disney+: trailer, plot, cast and when it comes out

A scandal in the deep south of the United States and one of the most important family of the state. Secrets, lies, death and power. Disney+ announces Murdaugh: death in the familyseries in eight episodes on the dynasty of Murdaugh. Here is the trailer, the plot, the cast and everything you need to know.

Murdaugh: death in the family, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nw0hsmvzsw4

Murdaugh: death in the family, advances on the plot

The series is inspired by the “Murdaugh Murders” podcast. Maggie and Alex, says the synopsis, lead a luxurious and privileged life as members of one of the most powerful legal dynasties of the South Carolina. But when their son Paul remains involved in a fatal accident on the boat, the family is facing an unprecedented test. As the details come to light and emerge new challenges, the ties of the family with several mysterious deaths raise questions that threaten everything that Maggie and Alex have more expensive.

Murdaugh: death in the family, cast and production

The series is played by Jason Clarke, Patricia Arquette, Johnny Berchtold, Will Harrison, Brittany Snow and J. Smith-Cameron. Murdaugh: death in the family He is the work of the co-creator and showrunner Michael D. Fuller and the co-creator Erin Lee Carr. Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund for Eat The Cat are the Executive Producer together with Mandy Matney. The study is UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Murdaugh: Death in the family, when it comes out on Disney+

The series debuts on Disney+ on October 15, 2025 with the first three episodes. The other five arrive weekly.