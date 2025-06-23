Myths and traditions of the Night of San Giovanni, from water to “love premonitions”

There Night between 23 and 24 June – in Italy celebrated as Night of San Giovanni – It is a very important anniversary for tradition cultural and rural, both religious and pagan: night directly connected to the summer solstice, it is a party full of symbolism and popular beliefs.

The interesting aspect of this celebration is that it is found in many countries of the world: for us, in Italy, it is the Feast of San Giovannilinked to the cult of San Giovanni Battistaas well as in Spain, Portugal and different North countries, including Estonia, Finland and Norway.

Midsummer is celebrated in England – not surprisingly, Shakespeare set during this night Dream of a midsummer night – Also linked to the cult of St. John’s Eve, and these traditions are also very felt in South America.

In Italy and other countries of strong rural tradition, among the rites related to this night there is the preparation of the water of San Giovanniand in many regions as well as other European countries bonfires come on which are then skipped as a propitiatory rite.

These and other legends and traditions related to the night of San Giovanni do not sink their foundations on scientific evidence, but are part of the culture of the whole world And, for this reason, they are interesting from social and anthropological point of view.

The water of St. John: how to prepare and what is its meaning according to tradition

San Giovanni’s water is one of the rural traditions related to cult of this “midsummer night” Even more in vogue, given the proximity to the astronomical moment of the summer solstice.

To prepare it, At sunset of 23 June Spontaneous herbs such as Flowers, lavender, artemisia, rosemary, garlic, ruta and hypericumalso called St. John’s grass, a plant with purifying and healing properties.

The herbs collected they leave to infuse in the water all nightoutdoors, so that then the morning dew can in turn wet the plants.

Upon awakening, you wash hands and face with the water In which the plants have been soaked: this gesture – according to the traditional ritual belief – promotes well -being and prosperity.

Other popular traditions and rituals for the feast of San Giovanni

THE’Acqua di San Giovanni It is not the only ritual tied in ancient times to this night in June, there are several others from north to south of our country, but also in the rest of Europe and the world:

The night of the witches in Rome : in the capital, it is said that during the night of San Giovanni – which is the patron of the city! – The witches find themselves near the Basilica of San Giovanni in Laterano, evoked by the ghosts of Herodiade and Salomè, damned spirits because they ordered the beheading of the saint. In ancient times, the population of Rome spent the night praying and eating snails in the taverns: the horns of these animals, in fact, is said to allow to face the difficulties. In the early hours of the morning, the cannon of Castel Sant’Angelo shot a blow, and the Pope celebrated mass: thus ended this night of struggle between good and evil.

: in the capital, it is said that during the night of San Giovanni – which is the patron of the city! – The witches find themselves near the Basilica of San Giovanni in Laterano, evoked by the ghosts of Herodiade and Salomè, damned spirits because they ordered the beheading of the saint. In ancient times, the population of Rome spent the night praying and eating snails in the taverns: the horns of these animals, in fact, is said to allow to face the difficulties. In the early hours of the morning, the cannon of Castel Sant’Angelo shot a blow, and the Pope celebrated mass: thus ended this night of struggle between good and evil. The jump of the bonfire : another ritual that sinks its origins in the pagan spiritual tradition, widespread in Italy – especially in some areas of Sardinia – but also in different areas of Europe – including Austria, Bohemia, Hungary – is the leap of fire, which symbolizes the victory of light on the darkness. A purifier bonfire is turned on by burning the herbs collected, the fire is jumping to wish the luck and win the darkness, and we sprinkle the head with the remaining ash.

: another ritual that sinks its origins in the pagan spiritual tradition, widespread in Italy – especially in some areas of Sardinia – but also in different areas of Europe – including Austria, Bohemia, Hungary – is the leap of fire, which symbolizes the victory of light on the darkness. A purifier bonfire is turned on by burning the herbs collected, the fire is jumping to wish the luck and win the darkness, and we sprinkle the head with the remaining ash. Love premonitions in water and egg : precisely because this is a night of “passage”, some popular beliefs and traditions suggest exploiting the opportunity to observe the face of the future loved one who will appear in the water or in the broken egg.

: precisely because this is a night of “passage”, some popular beliefs and traditions suggest exploiting the opportunity to observe the face of the future loved one who will appear in the water or in the broken egg. The fern that brings money: Another ritual linked to the night of San Giovanni is to collect a fern and keep it in the pocket to encourage economic prosperity. Also in this case, no scientific evidence, these are traditions carried out for generations, closely linked to the identity culture of countries, peoples and communities.

Why are San Giovanni and other rites celebrate on 24 June?

On June 24, in the Christian-Catholic religious tradition, the Birth of San Giovanni Battistathus set, six months before Christmas day, because in the Scriptures it is said that when Maria visited the cousin Elizabeth – Mother of San Giovanni – the latter it was six months pregnant.

But the date of June 24 is not only the anniversary of the birth of one of the most important saints of the Catholic tradition, but it has always been one Date connected to pagan and mythological culture which sees in the night between 23 and 24 a Very important symbolic moment.

This night He falls immediately after the summer solstice: June 21 is the day with more hours of light of the year, and is therefore – with evidence already in the Roman cultureas regards Italy – directly connected to the power of the suncelebrated since ancient times as a moment of passage and deep rituality.

The night of San Giovanni is connected to the world ofagriculture: It is time for the year in which spring ends its explosion of flowers and leaves the place of the fruits of the earth to be collected in all respects. During this night full of traditions, they then take place Well rites for the harvestbut also the prosperity and fertility.