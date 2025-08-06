Natural gas no longer arrives in Italy from Russia. What is the situation today? The updated map

With the‘Invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the‘Gas supply coming from this country to Italy. So where does the FAS in Italy come from today?

In this video, we try to answer the question with the help of maps and graphics.

In the 2024 they were consumed overall 61.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas. Of this, internal production is a very small slice of this gas, for several reasons. The big one, and let’s talk about the 95% about it is imported from abroad.

Where does natural gas come from in Italy?

As you can see from the map in the video, the gas in Italy has Ten entrance points: 5 via Gasdottothat is, through a network of pipes, e 5 by sea.

Starting from the gas pipelines, these are the percentages of gas arrival from each country:

2025 January – June

Holland – Norway: 13%

Algeria: 34%

Puglia: 15%

Azerbaijan: 2%

Libya: 2 %

Russia: 1%

Before the invasion of Ukraine, the percentages were these:

Russia: 34%

Holland – Norway: 2%

Algeria: 25%

Azerbeijan: 8% (which came into operation at the end of the year)

Libya: 4%

As you can see, the percentage of gas from Tarvisio and therefore from Russia, has decreased much and this did not happen with a snap of fingers, it is a non -trivial engineering operation.

For the rest, about the 30 percent Of imports comes from the GNL, which stands for “liquefied natural gas”. In this case, natural gas is subjected to a state passage, from liquid gaseous, bringing it to a temperature of -162 degrees Celsius.

Where is the gas keep? Storage sites

But as you will see in the video, it is not just about getting the gas in our country. But also to keep it, and then use it when it is most necessary. It’s like when you go shopping: if you don’t consume what you bought immediately, you want you to keep yourself as long as possible.

As you will see in the video, along the network there are also some storage systems To preserve it, that is, former deposited deposits of gas in the subsoil. In Italy, there are in total 12scattered along the

territory. Their maximum storage capacity is about 17 billion cubic metersa volume that also includes a strategic reserve that in Italy amounts to about 4.5 billion cubic meters.

You understand that these plants are crucial to maintain the Energy stability of the countrysince the consumption of natural gas varies during the year: typically in winter, with heated heating, the demand rises, compared to the summer. And then in times of crisis having ready stocks makes the difference. We see it in the recent past, with the detachment from Russia, where every cube of gas is precious.

In Italy a new pipeline will be built

Just in order to manage gas flows in the most efficient way possible, the project to build a new pipelinethe so -called Adriatic line.

It is a work that will connect Sulmona, Abruzzo, with Minerbio, Emilia Romagna and which will pass along the Adriatic side of the Apennines. Its goal is to increase the gas transport capacity from south to north. This route will be completed by 2027 and will increase of 10 billion cubic meters the annual transport capacity and therefore the ability of gas that is transported.

We conclude the video with a reflection on the need to invest in natural gasdespite our country points to a gradual decarbonisation.

As we often repeat in our videos, the energy transition is a process that does not happen from today, but takes time. To date, we still depend strongly, as we have seen, on natural gas to satisfy the demand for energy and therefore it is necessary to manage it in the best possible way.