Neutral Switzerland also rearms: "We must prepare for a war between Russia and NATO"

Goodbye to historic and secular neutrality. The fear of a war between Russia and the countries that fall under the NATO umbrella is also pushing Switzerland into an arms race.

National defense strategy revised prematurely

Bern made a historic decision on 12 December, reversing the foreign policy approach that the Swiss country has observed since 1815. The international context, characterized by the war between Ukraine and Russia, also affects the plans of the Swiss confederation, which is preparing to purchase F-35 fighters from the United States and to launch a new ‘Security Policy Strategy’, as explained by Defense Minister Martin Pfister.

Ahead of its time, Bern lends itself to prematurely changing its national security policy. Generally every five years, Switzerland updates its defense strategy: the last document drawn up dates back to 2021 and was integrated in September 2022 in light of the war in Ukraine. Now, by the end of January 2026, the Swiss Ministry of Defense must present a new strategic plan related to strengthening the country’s security.

New air defense systems and F-35s on the list

The consultations will mark a general direction for the entire complex defense system of the Swiss confederation, including the organization of the army and the acquisitions of weapon systems (with the purchase of Patriot and IRIS-T SLM and the expansion of the air fleet), but will also affect civil society, the economy and the academic world.

The Federal Council has announced that it intends to reach a contingent of 55-70 modern combat aircraft, to ensure the most effective defense possible against an armed attack. This possible increase in air defense means is part of the idea of ​​reaching the planned number of 36 combat aircraft. The Federal Council has acknowledged the need to intervene as a priority to further strengthen the security and defense of the confederation, leading to an increase in military spending to 1 percent of GDP by 2032. Switzerland is bound by precise rules to maintain its neutrality in military conflicts, but the current context of growing insecurity on the European continent is pushing Bern to consider this condition as a possible vulnerability for its security.