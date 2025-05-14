New earthquakes at the Flegrei Campi, shock of magnitude 3.1 also warned in Naples

New earthquake shocks ai Campi Flegrei After the seismic swarm of yesterday who recorded 49 shocks with epicenter in the Pozzuoli area: today at hours 14:23 The Vesuvian Observatory of the Ingv recorded a magnitude earthquake 3.1 with an epicenter in the area of ​​Agnano between It is the Solfatara And Pisciarellifelt distinctly also throughout the area of Naples (including Giugliano, Villaricca, Posillipo, Chiaiano) also due to a hypocenter of just 2 km. This is a value compatible with the volcanic phenomenon of bradisism, just as it happened for the earthquake of magnitude 4.4 yesterday 13 May. Today’s earthquake, among other things, was followed by a second earthquake of magnitude 2.5 to 14:23. Fortunately, in both cases there are no particular damage or inconvenience.

In recent weeks, bradisismic activity has recorded one decrease in the soil lifting rateand this is also reflected in less seismicity. This, at least, until yesterday: the shock of 4.4 In fact, it has marked a new spike in the seismic trend of the area and today’s earthquakes could confirm this new trendy reversal. Obviously, before jumping to hasty conclusions it will be necessary to wait for the next weekly Ingv bulletin scheduled for Tuesday 20 May.

In any case, it is not necessary to worry more than necessary: ​​at the moment in fact there are no elements that can indicate an imminent eruption in the Flegrei fields. In addition, any possible update on the subject will promptly report on the official pages of the Civil Protection and the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.