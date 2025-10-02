New eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii: it is the 34th of the year with a lava fountains 100 m high

The volcano Kilauea in the archipelago of Hawaii gave birth to a new eruption with lava fountains yesterday at hours 9:46 (local time, in Italy 9:46). These, however, lasted only a few hours and ended at 7:03 the following morning, after about 6 hours of uninterrupted eruption. The news was reported byUSGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) through a bulletin, on which the level of alert is also reported which, at the time of writing, is at the level of observation. Here below some videos recorded by the cameras placed in the area:

The eruptive event did not come completely unexpected: already from September 28th The authorities have detected an increase in volcanic activity, with sporadic lava fountains whose maximum height has reached the 10 foot. With the passing of the days these grew both in terms of dimensions and frequency, giving life on October 1 to a new eruptive event with high fountains up to 100 meters. Fortunately, being a strictly supervised area, no particular dangers or inconveniences for the population have been recorded, even if the USGS has emphasized the presence of the so -called hair of pele. These are nothing more than basaltic glass filaments that can be transported by the wind, potentially causing irritations to eyes and skin.

But is this eruption to be considered as a rare event? Absolutely not: the Kilauea is an active volcano, so much so that this is the 34th Eruttivo event of 2025. Fortunately, in most cases these events have a destructive power extremely reduced if not even nothing.