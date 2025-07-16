New fixing eruption in Iceland in the Sundhnukur chain: it is the twelfth in Reykjanes in 4 years

Credit: Icelandic Met Office.



A new fixing eruption began in Iceland, in the Sundhnukur chain in the Reykjanes peninsula, which has already seen 12 new eruptions in the last 4 years. At 3:56 (local time, in Italy 5:56) The eruption started started in a new long crack approximately between 700 and 1000 meters and has gradually spread north along the Reykjanes peninsula. Currently the lava flow is directed south-east And fortunately, there are no infrastructure of any kind along its way. At the moment the situation is under control, but as a precaution the approximately 4000 residents of the village of Grindavik and the guests of the nearby spa Blue Lagoon More than 130 seismic shocks have been recorded in SvartSengi. As confirmed also by To Jazeerait is the twelfth eruption occurred in the last 4 years in the area. Below is a video of the event, which shows the fixing eruption:

Unlike how much we might think, the eruptive event it was not entirely unexpected: last night theIcelandic Met Office in fact reported one growing seismic activity. This was characterized by a high number of low depth seisms and aligned along the row of craters of Sundayúkur. The authorities are also monitoring i winds, since they are pushing the gases produced by the eruption (above all I know 2 ) towards north-westaffecting the inhabited centers of Reykjanesbær, Vogar, Sandgerði and Garð and causing a low air quality.

Gas produced by the volcanic eruption. Credit: Icelandic Met Office



From a geological point of view it is not a rare event: the fixing eruptions are relatively common in Iceland because the island is crossed by Middle-Atlantic backbone. This structure is nothing more than the border between the North American plaque and the Eurasian one and their continuous removal (at a rate of about 2 cm per year) causes the formation of cracks with consequent ascent of magma.