New IT-Alert test in Trentino-Alto Adige today 16 October: where and at what time the alarm will sound

Credit: IT–Alert



Today October 16th at hours 11:00 the last test is scheduled IT-Alert: the national public warning system will be activated in Trentino-Alto Adige, simulating the risk of collapse of a large one dam. After the previous ones in Emilia-Romagna, this test will involve 32 Municipalities of the Province of Trento and 2 of the Province of Bolzano.

Also in this case, all cell phones connected to cell phones in the affected areas will receive a text and sound notification, even in the absence of an internet connection. The goal is to verify the correct functioning of the alarm system, identifying the parameters to be improved to guarantee the effectiveness of IT-Alert in real dangerous situations.

At the moment, the experiments for three specific risks (tsunamis, volcanic activity of Stromboli and intense rainfall), while the system is already active for four risk scenarios: nuclear accidents, industrial accidents, collapse of a large dam and volcanic activity.

Where and when the IT-Alert test will sound in Trentino-Alto Adige

The test on 16 October 2025 will involve a total of 34 municipalities in Trentino-Alto Adige: the specific risk simulated is that of the collapse of the large Fort Buso dam. In particular, the calendar provides that:

11:00 am – Test IT-Alert for the collapse of the Fort Buso Dam. Municipalities interested in Province of Trento: Predazzo, Ziano di Fiemme, Panchià, Tesero, Cavalese, Castello-Molina di Fiemme, Capriana, Valfloriana, Altavalle, Sover, Segonzano, Cembra-Lisignago, Lona-Lases, Albiano, Giovo, Lavis, Terre d’Adige, Vallelaghi, Trento, Aldeno, Besenello, Nomi, Calliano, Volano, Pomarolo, Villa Lagarina, Rovereto, Nogaredo, Isera, Mori, Ala, Avio. Municipalities interested in Province of Bolzano: Anterivo – altrei.

In both cases, the text contained in the pop-up will be the following:

TEST TEST This is an IT-alert TEST MESSAGE. A SIMULATION of a dam collapse is underway in the area where you are located. To find out the message you will receive in case of real danger and to fill out the questionnaire go to www.it-alert.gov.it TEST TEST

What to do when the IT-Alert alarm sounds on your cell phone

The simulation in Trentino-Alto Adige, like all the previous ones, involves sending a text message accompanied by an audible alarm directed to all smartphones turned on and connected to the cells covering the areas affected by the specific risks that are simulated. Being a test, no subsequent action is required on the part of citizens: the messages sent by the IT-Alert system, in fact, do not require responses or interactions.

Those who receive the alert will still be able to choose to fill out a brief questionnaire (optional) to indicate whether the message was received correctly, provide a feedback overall and thus contribute to improving the alert system in view of any future emergencies.