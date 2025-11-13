New IT-Alert test in Veneto on November 13th: what time and where does the alarm message sound

New IT–Alert tests in Veneto for the risk of a “significant industrial accident” in the Pometon factory in Martellago. Credit: IT–Alert



Today 13 November, in Veneto, there will be a new round of tests IT-Alert after the tests in Emilia-Romagna and Trentino-Alto Adige last month: the simulation of the public warning system will affect the Pometon spa plant in Martellagoin the province of Venice, due to the specific risk of “major industrial accidentThe plant, subject to the Seveso Directive, will therefore be involved in a regional Civil Protection exercise, which will concern all the Municipalities within 3 km of the plant.

The test will include the submission of notifications text and sound, transmitted at 10:00 to all cell phones connected to cell phones in the affected areas, even without an internet connection.

As always, the goal of these simulations is to verify the correct functioning of the system and ensure that, in the event of a real emergency, the telephone cells in the affected area guarantee adequate coverage. At the moment, the national public warning system, officially active since 2024, is still being tested for three specific risks: tsunamis, volcanic activity of Stromboli and intense rainfall.

Where and when the IT-Alert test sounds in Veneto

Today’s test, 13 November 2025, will affect all municipalities located less than 3 km from the industrial plant Pometon spa by Martellago (in the province of Venice), located in via Circonvallazione 62. The specific risk simulated, in fact, is that of “major industrial accidentIn particular, the calendar includes:

At 10:00 am: Test IT-Alert For major industrial accident in the factory Pometon spa. The Municipalities within 3 km of the industrial plant are involved, including the Municipality of Martellago.

The text contained in the pop-up will be as follows:

TEST TEST IT-alert test message. A SIMULATION of an accident is underway in an industrial plant in the area where you are located. To find out the message you will receive in case of real danger and to fill out the questionnaire go to www.it-alert.gov.it TEST TEST

What to do when the alarm message arrives on your cell phone

The IT-Alert simulation in Veneto, like all the previous ones, consists of sending an text notification and a audible alarm to all smartphones turned on and connected to the cells that cover the areas affected by the specific risks that are simulated. Since this is a test, once the simulation message is received you won’t have to do anything: the IT-Alert system, in fact, does not provide for interaction with the messages.

However, the citizens involved will be able to choose to complete an official (non-mandatory) questionnaire to provide an feedback on the functioning of the system, communicate whether the alert has been received or not and ensure the efficiency of communication flows in the future.