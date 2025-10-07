New It-Art tests from 7 to 16 October, starts from Bologna: the dates and regions in which the alarm will play

New IT – ALART tests from 7 to 16 October 2025. Credit: IT – ALART



A new return of the public alarm system begins It-Alert: from the 7 to 16 October 2025 5 other simulations will be held, which will involve 60 municipalities in total between Emilia-Romagna, Autonomous Province of Trento And Autonomous province of Bolzano. Specifically, the tests will concern two specific risk scenarios: the collapse of large dams and relevant accidents in industrial plants.

As always, the test will include the sending of notifications text and sound to all cell phones hooked to the telephone cells of the areas concerned: the simulations will begin today, October 7, at 11:00 with the test for the collapse of the Suviana dam (BO), which will also involve the city of Bolognaand will end on October 16 with the collapse scenarios of the Forte Buso dam (TN), for which some municipalities of Trentino-Alto-Adige will be reached.

Although the IT-ALERT system has been officially active since 2024, its experimentation is still underway for three specific risks (tsures, volcanic activities of Stromboli and intense rainfall), while new tests are periodically carried out to raise awareness of the population and improve the technology of the alarm system.

The It-Art test calendar: where and when the message sounds

So let’s see the complete calendar with the IT-ALERT tests that will take place from 7 to 16 October 2025.

7 October 2025-Emilia-Romagna

The test is scheduled for hours 11:00 And it will simulate the collapse of a large dam. In particular, the simulation will involve all the neighboring municipalities to the Suvian dam, including the city of Bologna: Castel di Casio; Camugnano; Grizzana Morandi; Gaggio Montano, Vergato; Marzabotto; Sasso Marconi; Casalecchio di Reno; Bologna; Castel Maggiore; Calderara di Reno; Bentivoglio; San Giorgio di Piano; Argelato; Bolognese room; Castello d’Argile.

The pop-up text will be this:

Test test this is a message of it-art test. The simulation of the collapse of a dam is underway in the area where you are. To know the message you will receive in case of real danger and to fill in the questionnaire go up www.it-ATERT.GOV.it Test test

9 October 2025-Emilia-Romagna

The second simulation will take place on October 9, 2025 at hours 11:00always due to the collapse of a large dam. Specifically, all the neighboring municipalities will be involved in the Molato dam: Alta Val Tidone, Pianello VT, Borgonovo VT, Agazzano, Gragnano Trebbiense, Rottofreno, Sarmato.

As for the previous case, the pop-up text will be:

Test test this is a message of it-art test. The simulation of the collapse of a dam is underway in the area where you are. To know the message you will receive in case of real danger and to fill in the questionnaire go up www.it-ATERT.GOV.it Test test

October 15, 2025-Emilia-Romagna

October 15th will be held two testsboth for relevant industrial accident: the first is scheduled for hours 10:00 and will concern the Municipality of Forlì for a hypothetical accident scenario of the Zannoni Srl, which deals with fuel distribution; The second, however, will be at 11:00 and will involve the municipalities of Casalgrande and Sassuolo for the hypothetical accident of the Eurogas EnergiA srl.

In both cases, the pop-up text will be as follows:

Test test this is a message of it-art test. The simulation of an accident in an industrial system is underway in the area where you are. To know the message you will receive in case of real danger and to fill in the questionnaire go up www.it-ATERT.GOV.it Test test

October 16, 2025 – Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano

The new round of tests will end on October 16 at 10:00 with the simulation for collapse of the Forte Buso dam which will involve some Municipalities of the Autonomous Provinces of Trento (Predazzo, Ziano di Fiemme, Panchià, Tesero, Cavalese, Castello-Molina di Fiemme, Capriana, Valfloriana, Altavalle, Sovere, Segonzano, Cembra-Lisignago, Lona-Lases, Albiano, Giovo, Lavis, Terre d’Adige, Vallelaghi, Trento, Alder, Names, Calliano, Volano, Pomarolo, Villa Lagarina, Rovereto, Nogaredo, Isera, Mori, Ala, Avio) and of Bolzano (Anterivo – Others).

The content of the pop-up message will always be the same:

Test test this is a message of it-art test. The simulation of the collapse of a dam is underway in the area where you are. To know the message you will receive in case of real danger and to fill in the questionnaire go up www.it-ATERT.GOV.it Test test

What to do when the It-Art Alarm sounds on the mobile phone

The test consists in sending a text notification and a sound alarm to all the smartphones on and hooked to the cells that cover the areas affected by the specific risks that are simulated. Once the simulation message is received you won’t have to do anything: The IT-ALERT system, in fact, does not include an interaction with messages. However, since it is a test, the citizens involved will be able to fill in a questionnaire (not mandatory) to communicate whether the Alert has been received or not and ensure the efficiency of communication flows in the future.

After a dense test program between 2023 and 2024, the new tests lead to 11 the simulations total conducted so far in 2025, dedicated to Specific risk scenarios To verify the correct operation of the system and identify the parameters to be optimized to improve their effectiveness.