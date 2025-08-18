New lava casting of Etna: the video of the lava flow along the fracture

The Etna recorded by the Ingv webcam at 07:42 on 18/08/2025. Credit: Ingv – Etneo Observatory



Less than a week since the last episode, on Etna there was one new lava casting between the new mouth crater and the South-east craterat an estimated share of 2,980 meters. The effusive activity of the volcano began on August 14, with a moderate lava flow and an explosive activity in progress at South-east craterwith launches of tatters of lava initially re -released inside the cracatero edge e along the slopes of the cone. As also confirmed by the Etna Observatory of the Ingv, the new effusive mouth has opened along the fracture already affected by the effusive activity recorded between February and March, as well as that of 10 August 2025.

In a video made by a drone of the Forestry Corps of the Sicilian Region, the lava It is clearly visible along the slope, even if particular critical issues have not been reported for woods, inhabited centers or infrastructures.

In the latest update available, published by the Engv at 19:45 of August 16ththe lava flow was still active, with a slow propagation to the south, and one modest explosive activity reported al South-east crater .

From the point of view of volcanic tremor, however, the latter remained in the middle values, while the infrabsionary activity was moderated with events located mainly to the southeast crater.

For the moment it remains active the‘orange alert for civil aviation (the so -called VonaVolcano Observatory Notice for Aviation), which reports an ongoing eruption with limited risks and a reduced or absent emission of ashes. Catania airport, however, has remained fully operational.

THE’EtnaHowever, it represents one of the most active volcanoes in Europe, born from the clash between the Eurasian (north) and the African (south) plaque. For this, a dense network of monitoringwhile the INGV has developed an early alert system based on artificial intelligence, called “Etnas“.