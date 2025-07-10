New Mediaset programs: Young Stars for TV (and for Italy) wanted





The means of communication most used by Italians to inquire is the Internet: TV has in fact fallen to second place. A overtaking occurred already in 2023, when the network was followed by 52.4 percent of people and television from 46.5. A collapse: they were 53.8 percent only the year before, according to the data released by the authority for the guarantees in communications (AGCOM). The radio follows very detached with 13.3 percent and traditional newspapers with 17.2 percent of the public. The digital environment, in which our newspaper uisjournal.com is also released, the section of dossier investigations and the other 55 local newspapers of the CityNews group, has therefore become the most popular information channel in Italy.

Where 11 billion in 2024 ended

Consequently, the Italian advertising market also prefers Internet with a 50 percent share of its value (11.1 billion in 2024), according to an independent source such as the digital innovation observers of the Milan Polytechnic. While generalist TV follows with 35 percent. The advantage for television is that this resource is still divided between very few publishers: in Italy, they are mainly Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky and local channels (in the photo below, a TV star created by artificial intelligence).

Too early to talk about the sunset of television. Although the generations born from 2000 onwards, those who are between 25 and 18 years old today and are entering the world as independent consumers, very rarely sit in front of the TV. If they do, it is to see a movie or series on on demand platforms, or attend a sporting event. In fact, a question weighs on the horizon: what will be of the great generalists, in ten years when the public currently elderly, who became an adult with the invention of state TV and then with commercial channels, will leave our planet?

From Gerry Scotti and Silvia Toffanin: their age

The “bolt” strategy, all played in defense, of Pier Silvio Berlusconi when a few days ago presented the new Mediaset programs for the 2025-2026 season, is therefore understandable. Just look for the age of the leading stars on which the Biscione team invests, to understand the tenor of concern. The nice Gerry Scotti is 69 years old. Max Giusti, the new face of Canale5, 57 years old. Simona Ventura 60 years. Nicola Porro and Gianluigi Nuzzi 56 years old. Silvia Toffanin will turn 46 on October 26th, very good, but she is not even more a teenager. They are expert professionals, with guaranteed success. But no more surprising guys.

With these personal characteristics, commercial television renounces talking to the younger public and building its audience of the future. While the state TV has stopped doing it for a while. Yet the internet, also in an Italian version, is full of teenage stars, or twenty -year -olds and thirty years old. They know how to keep the scene. They create format. They have ideas. Some know how to make people laugh. And many of them collect a few million followers and earn it as well.

When Lory Del Santo was 25 years old

When in 1983 Italia 1 launched the legendary Drive in (photo below), the revolutionary program of Antonio Ricci who glued big and children in front of the screen on Sunday evening, the conductor Ezio Greggio was 29 years old. Carmen Russo 24. Lory del Santo 25. Giorgio Faletti 33. Gaspare 30 and Zuzzurro 37. The veteran was Gianfranco D’Angelo: 47 years old, the same age as the landlord, Silvio Berlusconi. And it was only one of the programs with which Mediaset awakened Italy from the torpor of ecclesiastical and party television that was the Rai of State.

Obviously you cannot go back. Internet and above all social networks are shaping habits, tastes, expectations of the public. Creating new formats today is much more difficult than then. But that of the television publisher has never been an easy job. They need courage and desire to experiment. And above all trust in young people: believe in them, form them and give them voice. Even if they are to conduct programs.

The background that Matteo Salvini likes

It does not mean having to replace authors, directors, directors. Coaches are better if they have experience. However, there is a political implication in this brizzed hair TV. It is the surprising way with which Pier Silvio Berlusconi, who has 56 years old and has repeatedly demonstrated an entrepreneur attentive to people’s rights, has liquidated the proposal of the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, in favor of the Ius Scholae: that is, the possibility of granting citizenship to the children of immigrants who have concluded a 10 -year school path (which therefore includes the maturity exam). In fact, Tajani collects the alarm of thousands of entrepreneurs worried about the future of their companies.

Striscia against your business: this is how to win 30 thousand euros per evening – by Fabrizio Gatti

It is clear that as long as Matteo Salvini is in the government, he cannot even talk about it. And this premier Giorgia Meloni knows it very well. But if the public school brings thousands of girls and boys successfully to the technical, scientific or classic diploma, why then prevent them from attending Erasmus or other international university courses and making them Serie B workers, if their company needs to send them abroad? Without citizenship and with the only residence permit, in fact, it is necessary to face bureaucratic vicissitudes from unpredictable times.

Dissolving this knot, as in the government would like the most moderate part of Forza Italia, means building consent, having more motivated students and more workers-conservants to pay health service and pensions (read here the simulation on when we retire at 70 years). But it could also finally bring TV closer to the reality of the country. And, who knows, guarantee them new public.

