New scam on WhatsApp with prefixes +91 and +92, how to defend yourself and block those who contact us

If you have recently received messages about WhatsApp coming from numbers with international prefixes such as +91 (India) And +92 (Pakistan)be aware that you may be the subject of a possible scam. These prefixes, in fact, have been associated with new scam attempts on WhatsApp. Usually, the first contact occurs via an introductory message which, in approximate and formal Italian, tries to attract your attention with a phrase like «Hi, do you have a minute?» or «I’m sorry to bother you! Can I have some of your time?». In short, the solicitation technique is somewhat reminiscent of that of the so-called “friendly messages” on WhatsApp. The use of language translated “as best as possible” and profile photos of unknown young people – often of Indian origin – are typical signs of these scams. To defend yourself, it is important to avoid responding, so as not to provide the information that the scammer will need to achieve his shady objectives, but also to block and report these messages, so as to avoid the propagation of similar scams as much as possible.

How the +91 and +92 WhatsApp scam works

The How the +91 and +92 WhatsApp scam works it is quite similar to that of other frauds originating from messages with a foreign prefix. As the Dr. Barbara Strappato (deputy director of the Postal Police) in some statements made by telephone to National newspaperthese scams hide «a solicitation that can have many purposes and can lead to a romantic scam, a bogus investment proposal, sexual extortion».

In romance scamsthe scammer gains the victim’s trust to the point of asking for huge sums, which in some cases reach noteworthy figures, in the order of 150,000 euros. On the other hand, there is a risk of ending up as a victim of blackmail through the so-called “sextortion”: The victim is tricked into sharing private images which are then used to extort money. Also fake job offers they are a frequent tactic: they promise easy and well-paid online jobs to attract users who are completely unaware of the scam they are facing (as demonstrated by the following image). In still other cases, scammers propose investments they say super advantageous in cryptocurrencies or other financial instruments.

Who is behind these scams? Postal Police investigators have identified real international organizations operating from countries such as Nigeria and Ivory Coast. These groups exploit the vulnerability of the victims, often people looking for emotional relationships or experiencing moments of loneliness, to obtain large sums of money.

But how do scammers get our numbers? These contacts can come from databases compromised during cyber breaches. Your information may have been sold on the Dark Web, where stolen personal data is a common commodity. Therefore, it is not necessary that you have had direct contact with the scammers: your phone number may have been included in a list illegally acquired and made available to these organizations.

How to protect yourself from scam messages and block those who send them on WhatsApp

For defend yourself from the +91 and +92 scam you must take a series of precautions. First of all, ignore and block suspicious messages: WhatsApp offers tools to report unreliable numbers directly from the app. In addition to avoiding responding, do not open unknown links, do not download files And do not send sums of money. If you are the victim of a scam or if a message seems suspicious to you, you can report it on the Postal Police website, where you will find assistance in reporting the incident.