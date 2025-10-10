New Scene 3, the rap show returns to Netflix with a new judge: who he is and when he comes out

“Nuova Scena”, the rap music competition produced by Fremantle, returns to Netflix with a third season full of new features. The first? The arrival of a new judge who will join the historic trio of the program made up of Fabri Fibra, Rose Villain and Geolier to search for the most promising rapper in the contemporary music scene. Who is it about? Di Guè, the rapper, has in fact been announced as the new protagonist of the judges’ table of the rap show which aims to find the new face of the Italian rap scene.

Up for grabs for the winner there will always be a prize of 100,000 euros.

The video announcement of the new judge of Nuova Scena 3

New scene: how the rap show works

This show features a group of established artists from the music world, in this case Geolier, Rose Villain. Fabri Fibra and the new entry Guè, go around the main Italian cities (but also abroad) in search of the most talented rappers. Whoever is chosen will have to compete with bars, performances and improvisations in front of an audience and the judges. Only one of them will reach the final, winning the prize money of 100 thousand euros.

New scene 3: when it comes out on Netflix

“New Scene 3” will arrive on Netflix in 2026.