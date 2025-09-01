New shock at the Flegrei Campi di Magnitudo 4.0 also felt in various neighborhoods of Naples

Today, at hours 4:55, a violent earthquake shock 4.0 hit the Campi Flegreiwith an epicenter near Pozzuoli. As reported also by the Ingv, the hypocenter it is extremely superficial and less than the kilometer: precisely for this reason it has been felt in a rather intense way not only throughout the Phlegraean area but also in the Neapolitan neighborhoods of Bagnoli, Fuorigrotta And Agnan.

The earthquake did not come entirely unexpected, given that the seismic sequence started around the 16:10 of the previous day, registering 10 shocks magnitude superior to 2.0. Fortunately, there are no particular damage to things or people.

From a geological point of view, it is bradisism, that is, a volcanic phenomenon that causes a cyclic rise and lowering of the soil level. During the ascending phases it is possible that even rather intense seismes occur, such as those of magnitude 4.6 Register in the area on March 13 and 30 June 2025.

To learn more, here is our documentary Vulc In which not only do we deepen the question from a technical point of view but we also go to analyze how people live in those areas and how to live with this phenomenon:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmx2xghgqlm