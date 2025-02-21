Nickel Boys: trailer, plot, cast and release date on the first videos of the Oscar nominated movie

Just in time to see it before the night of the Oscars scheduled for March 2, the film Nickel Boys arrives on Prime Videos, based on the 2019 novel of the same name (translated into Italian in the boys of the Nickel) by Colson Whitehead, winner of the Pulitzer Prize .

Filmed in Louisiana at the end of 2022, after being presented in a world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in August 2024 Nickel Boys had acted as opening films of the New York Film Festival in late September and in Alice in the city in Rome in mid -October. After that Amazon MGM Studios made him come out in limited distribution of US cinemas from 25 October 2024.

And after obtaining a nomination for best drama at the last Golden Globes 2025 and two nominations for best film and best non -original screenplay to the imminent Oscar 2025, it arrives directly in streaming on first videos. Here are all the previews of this film that has already met almost unanimous consensus of criticism and public.

What Nickel Boys about is about

Nickel Boys tells the powerful friendship between two young African Americans who face the heartbreaking evidence of a reformed in Florida together. In the Tallahassee of the 1960s, the teenager Elwood Curtis is sentenced to detention to the Nickel Academy, a reformed, where he meets Jack Turner.

The cast of Nickel Boys

The film is directed by Ramell Ross. The main cast is composed of: Ethan Cole Sharp, Ethan Hisse, Sam Malone, Najah Bradley, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jimmie Fails, Sean Tyrik, Luke Tennie, Robert Aberdeen.

When Nickel Boys comes out on Prime Videos

Nickel Boys comes out on first videos from Thursday 27 February 2025.

Nickel Boys’ trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-2qz429ruzw