Nine films and a TV series to watch on first videos this weekend

With this first Augustan weekend, the holidays come alive for millions of Italians. And if you are looking for advice to choose what to watch on first videos these days, you are in the right place. Among the novelties we remember first of all the fourth episode of the final season of the Summer in your eyes, and then also the films The Enforcer and the War of the worlds (this year’s remake). But do not forget the section of the expiring content, which always gives memorable pearls: scroll our list to the end to decide among our suggestions (including one aimed above all at fans of Sydney Sweeney). The choice is to you and good weekend!

The Enforcer (Film 2022) – release date 31 July

Cuda is a killer, now on the viale del sunset. He is experiencing the twilight of his career and his life in Miami, a modern and constantly evolving city. Cuda works for Estelle, owner of a strip club that controls the city’s criminal undergrowth. Estelle decides to support Cuda an ambitious young man, Right, recruited within the clandestine fights with bare hands.

Summer in your eyes 3 ep. 4 (Original TV series, genre: Young Adult Drama) – Exit date 30 July

Episode title: the last defense. Alone in Philadelphia, Belly turns 21. But his special day takes a bitter turn when the failure to approve his family takes over.

The War of the Worlds (Film 2025) – release date 29 July

A gigantic invasion is upon us, with this new interpretation of the legendary novel of the same name. The famous actress Eva Longoria is flanked by the iconic rapper and actor Ice Cube, together with Michael O’Neill and Iman Benson, for an exciting adventure out of the world, full of current issues such as technology, surveillance and privacy.

The praetor (film 2014) – expiration date 8 August

In Luino of 1937, Augusto Vanghetta (Francesco Pannofino) is the city praetor, but his real passions are women and the theater. With a marriage now in crisis for some time, Augustus, not particularly attractive, exploits the power and prestige of his office, to attract women. The arrival of Mario Landriani, assumed by Vanghetta as his assistant, will end up upset his life.

PASSENGERS (Film 2016) – Expiry date 10 August

5259 people subjected to cryogenic sleep are on board an spaceship that is making a 120 -year -old trip. Due to a malfunction, two passengers wake up 90 years before the arrival, remaining blocked on the spaceship.

Gamer (Film 2009) – Expiry date 11 August

A perverse role -playing game set in a ruthless future, where the penitentiary and health system are at the end and where technology controls the minds of the players. Players who in case of 30 victories can become free.

The Gospel according to Clarence (Film 2024) – Date of expiration 11 August

The visionary director Jeymes Samuel directs the Gospel according to Clarence, a bold perspective on a timeless biblical epic of the Hollywood era. The Scafato Clarence (Lakeith Stanfield), always in difficulty, dreams of a better life for himself and for his family and wants to feel his value to himself and the woman he loves.

Caracas (Film 2024) – Date of expiration 11 August

Giordano Fonte is a celebrated Neapolitan writer who returns after so many years in his city where he announces that he will stop writing. Caracas is a man who does not like half measures, he plays in a violently right -wing violent group and is about to convert to Islam.

Tained Canvas (Film 2020) – Date of expiration 12 August

Tained Canvas follows the story of Rayo, a Nigerian artist who lives in London and tries to give success to the millennial life of immigrants. When he receives a phone call from his aunt in Nigeria who informs her that his mother is in the hospital, Rayo is divided between respecting the deadlines scheduled for his gallery and returning home to face the traumas from which he fled.

Madame Web (Film 2024) – Expiry date 14 August

Madame Web tells the story of the birth of one of the most enigmatic heroines of Marvel comics. In this breathtaking thriller, Dakota Johnson plays the role of Cassandra Webb, a Manhattan paramedic that provides for the future. As he faces the demons of the past, he creates a strong link with three young women intended for a glorious future … The important thing is to survive the insidious present.

