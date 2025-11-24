Nine films and a TV series to watch on Prime Video this week (November 24-30)

And we have reached the last week of November. Less than a month until Christmas, and the first signs of imminent holidays can also be seen among the new Prime Video releases. Certainly not for the gruesome film Criminal Education – She Rides Shotgun, nor for the ending of Maxton Hall 2, but certainly for the Christmas comedy Christmas Without Santa. And since the approach of the holidays generates nostalgia, we thought we’d select for you from the expiring titles of films from a few years ago, among which we highlight Robocop (sequels and remakes are also available if desired), When Harry Met Sally and a little-known film with Bud Spencer set in the early sixteenth century. The choice is yours and have a good week!

Criminal Education – She Rides Shotgun (Original USA film, action thriller genre) – comes out November 26th

After spending years in prison, Nate (Taron Egerton) has made dangerous enemies, including the powerful criminal gang he worked for inside the prison. Eager to start over, Nate cuts ties with his old comrades once released from prison, but they react by threatening his family. Soon he is forced to flee with his daughter Polly, a shy eleven-year-old girl who Nate barely knows. As the two try to avoid detection, it becomes clear that their enemies will give up on nothing. Nate will then have to teach Polly how to survive and will witness her transformation from a shy girl to a force to be reckoned with. And, in turn, as the bond with her daughter grows ever closer, she will learn what it means to love someone unconditionally.

Christmas Without Santa (Original Italian film, genre: comedy) – on Prime Video from 28 November

Christmas Without Santa is the new Christmas comedy starring Luisa Ranieri and Alessandro Gassmann. When Santa Claus (Alessandro Gassmann), in the midst of an existential crisis, decides to take a holiday and suddenly disappears, his wife Margaret (Luisa Ranieri) – always ready to support (and tolerate) her husband Nicola – has nothing left to do but roll up their sleeves and save the most special day of the year. It won’t be an easy task, because the enterprising witch Sabrina (Caterina Murino), better known as the Befana, and Santa Lucia (Valentina Romani) are determined to steal the show from Santa Claus by becoming the protagonists of the holidays.

The trailer and cast of Christmas Without Santa

Maxton Hall 2 ep. 6 (teen drama series Germany) – released November 28th

Last episode of the second season. Mortimer Beaufort has set his diabolical plan in motion, and Ruby’s life, as well as her love with James, is in danger.

The review and trailer of Maxton Hall 2

Ambush (2023 action film) – release date 24 November

Vietnam, 1966. The extreme mission of a group of American soldiers to recover a top secret file that had fallen into the hands of the Viet Cong.

When Harry Met Sally (1990 romantic film) – expiry date 1 December

Director Rob Reiner, screenwriter Nora Ephron, Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan take you on a journey of love and friendship in this witty love story that has been regarded as one of the greatest romantic comedies of all time.

Robocop (1987 science fiction film) – expiration date December 1st

There’s a new law enforcer in town… and he’s half man, half machine! Directed by Paul Verhoeven, a great science fiction classic about an indestructible cop who metes out justice wherever he goes. Peter Weller plays him.

The Family Man (2000 comedy film) – expiration date December 1st

The “King of Wall Street” is given the chance to see what his life would have been like if he hadn’t taken the fateful flight that brought him success 13 years earlier. His Ferrari and his money are no longer there, but maybe it’s not the end of the world…

Soldier of Fortune (1976 action film) – expiration date December 1st

1503. The French besiege the Spanish barricaded in Barletta. Ettore Fieramosca and his friends react to the transalpines’ arrogance by challenging them in a tournament. The outcome is uncertain, but history has taught us who emerged victorious.

Deadly Labyrinth (1988 thriller film) – expiration date December 1st

When Emily Crany refuses to cooperate with the House Un-American Activities Committee, she is fired, but she discovers the president’s plan to smuggle Nazi war criminals into the US and turns to an FBI agent.

Parcel, double parcel and counter-package (1993 comedy film) – expiry date 1 December

The triumph of the art of making do takes place in the alleys and buildings of Naples, in a wild collage that stages the infinite game of mirrors between swindlers and the defrauded.