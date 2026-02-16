Nine films and two TV series to watch this week on Prime Video (16-22 February)

Like every Monday morning, here are our streaming recommendations aimed at Prime Video subscribers and drawn from the latest news and expiring titles. Let’s start from the new releases with the penultimate episode of Beast Games 2, a film based on an old story by George RR Martin and above all the promising new hot thriller series 56 days (with Damiano David’s betrothed). And then be careful that among the expiring films there are also very recent films that deserve a chance. The choice is yours and have a good week!

56 days (US erotic thriller TV series) – from 18 February at 9am on Prime Video

Number of episodes and release method: 8 binge episodes

56 Days follows Oliver and Ciara, who, after meeting by chance in a supermarket, immediately and dangerously fall in love. Fifty-six days later, homicide detectives arrive at Oliver’s apartment and find an unidentified body, brutally murdered and intentionally left to decompose. Did he kill her or did she kill him? Alternating scenes from the present, in which the intense day dedicated to the investigation takes place, with flashbacks of the tormented love story between the two young protagonists, the series is a one-of-a-kind crime story and a gripping psychological thriller.

In the Lost Lands (Exclusive USA fantasy film) – release date February 21st

Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich star in In The Lost Lands, based on a story written in 1982 by Game of Thrones author George RR Martin. Powerful sorceress Gray Alys (Milla Jovovich) is sent by a queen into a post-apocalyptic wasteland, accompanied by the enigmatic hunter Boyce (Dave Bautista). On the journey, dotted with dangerous encounters with men and demons, Alys will face the consequences of her magic.

Beast Games 2 episode 9 (US game show) – on Prime Video from February 18th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 10 episodes, 3 from January 7th, the others one per week every Wednesday until the finale on February 25th.

After dividing a million dollars unequally, the ten contestants must try to exploit them to convince other classmates to vote for them and remain among the six finalists to compete for the 5 million left up for grabs after Monika accepted MrBeast’s $500,000 bribe in exchange for the coin that would have doubled the prize pool up to 10 million.

The review and trailer of Beast Games 2

Beast Games 3 opens casting to the whole world (including Italy)

Blindspotting (US comedy film 2018) – expiration date February 25th

The inseparable friends Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal write together and take part in a current and raw story about the mix of races and social classes in the context of the rapid gentrification of the city of Oakland.

Dumb Money – Don’t call them clueless (comedy film USA 2023) – deadline 25 February

The definitive David vs. Goliath story, based on the crazy true story of ordinary people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (the video game store) into the hottest company in the world.

The Nickel Boys (US drama film 2024) – deadline February 27

The Nickel Boys is about two African-American teenagers in a reform school. Their deep friendship becomes a force of hope.

The Nickel Boys review

Late Night with the Devil (USA horror film 2024) – deadline February 28

Jack Delroy hosts the talk show Night Owls, which has always kept insomniacs company across the country. Unfortunately, since the tragic death of Jack’s beloved wife, the show’s ratings have plummeted. In a desperate attempt to reverse its fortunes, on October 31, 1977, Jack organizes an unprecedented Halloween special, unaware that he is about to unleash evil in the living rooms of America.

A world apart (comedy film Italy 2024) – expiry date 1 March

Michele moves to a village in Abruzzo with 7 students. When the school risks closing, he and the town fight to save it and give the community a future.

The Gentlemen (UK action film 2020) – deadline 1 March

Mickey Pearson, an American transplanted to London, has built an empire based on marijuana trafficking. When word spreads that he would like to sell and retire from business, a series of sabotage, blackmail and corruption is unleashed in an attempt to steal his lucrative business from him. But he is not willing to retire in good order.

Nobody like us (drama film Italy 2018) – expiry date 1 March

In a nervous and brilliant 1980s Turin, the meeting between a professor and a non-conformist teacher lights a secret crack in their orderly lives.

Ronin (USA 1998 drama film) – expiry date March 1st

Robert De Niro, Jean Reno and Stellan Skarsgård star in director John Frankenheimer’s action-packed spy thriller. A group of mercenaries are paid to steal a top-secret briefcase for a mysterious client.