No, it is not sure that the eruption of the Klyuchevskoy volcano is linked to the M8.8 earthquake: what we know

The Klyuchevskoy volcano. Credit: Tamten, via Wikicommons



After the Strong earthquake of magnitude 8.8 which hit the peninsula of the Kamchatkain Russia, the geophysical service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported a new eruption of Vulcano Klyuchevskoylocated about 450 km north from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

According to the Reuters news agency, in fact, the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences he would have published a post on Telegram in which he reports the presence of a “Lava descent on the western side “of the volcano and a” powerful glow followed by explosions“.

With its 4,750 meters high, the Klyuchevskoy It is a higher volcanoes in all of Eurasia: it is a stratovulcan, characterized by a typical cone shape originating from the overlap of volcanic material emitted by multiple eruptions.

The news immediately went around the world and the new eruption was immediately connected to the seismic sequence which hit the Kamchatka (following which an ‘was issuedTsunami alert throughout the Pacific area). In fact, the video published by the Russian Geophysical Service reports a volcanic explosion of the Klyuchevskoy around the 11:31 (local time, 01:31 in Italy) of 30 July, a few minutes after the shock of M8.8 recorded at 11:24.

Actually, has not yet been confirmed If the last eruption of Klyuchevskoy is actually due to the earthquake: between 23 and 29 July, in fact, geologists had already reported one resumption of eruptive activities of the volcano, confirming the presence of a significant amount of lava on the summit crater. There Smithsonian Institution he then declared in his weekly report that the M8.8 earthquake it was not to be considered related to the current eruption at the Klyuchevskoy volcano.

In any case, it must be specified that volcanic eruptions can be triggers by earthquakes only if the volcanoes are ready to erupt. Specifically, two conditions must occur: the presence of sufficient magma in the volcanic system and a significant pressure within the magma storage region.

There Kamchatka However, it represents one of the most active areas in the world from the volcanic point of view, so much so that it has been nicknamed “land of volcanoes“: inside it hosts about 300 volcanoesof which thirty active. It is no coincidence that the peninsula is located in the Pacific Fire belt, the planet’s band where 75% of the volcanoes of the Earth are concentrated.

Among other things, a week before the earthquake, the experts had already advised against visiting the volcanoes of Avachinsky, Bezymyanny, Shiveluch, Karymsky (in addition to the same Klyuchevskoy) due to the intense activity recorded by the monitoring network.