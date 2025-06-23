No, Paolo Bonolis cannot be treated like this





One of the most precious (and perhaps more paid) figures of Mediaset who has never officially crossed the first evening door. A bit like if the champion of a team was never deployed in Serie A, but only in a friendly. It is practically what happened this year to Paolo Bonolis, obviously if the parenthesis in prime time of “Next another” is excluded. And, if desired, we may easily not consider this adventure valid, which has had more the appearance of an annoying ‘stopwacker’.

Bonolis used as a fallback

In Canale 5, in fact, the episodes of the game advanced, packaged and never broadcast. And if in the past, at least we deigned to create ad hoc appointments for the evening, this time we limited ourselves to placing for five Thursday two episodes in succession originally conceived for the late afternoon band.

In short, Bonolis used as a fallback of the season. Useful to fill a few schedule holes, moreover with surplus material. Among other things, we understand that there are others of “Next” episodes of another “in the warehouse, not to mention those never seen in the 2023 edition, of which nobody speaks.

A mega-phasticci that does not honor the company and, above all, to Bonolis himself, who in the month of airing has collected an average of less than 2 million, with just 12% of share.

Yet the game enjoys excellent health

Someone will say that the fault lies with the game, now on saturation. Beyond some necessary criticism, it can be contracted on the contrary that the program still enjoys excellent health. As long as he is placed in the time to him. The climate, the atmospheres and tastes of the pre -evening do not equate to those of the first evening, despite the time gap is barely two hours. The mood change, the predisposition and the attention threshold of an audience that if it promotes a product to a certain hour, it is not automatic that it does it regardless of another.

In this case, as mentioned, the quality of the invoice also influenced. “Next another” immediately seemed to be an out of place transmission. Simply because it was, with the spectators who have perceived this feeling of inadequacy and provisionality.

In this sense, it would be enough to focus on the last episode of June 19: Valletta wearing a fur and the landlord who – thanks to a question – all the time has ironized on the size of the “pyripicchio” in winter: “with the cold it can also be reduced by 50 percent”. Too bad that everything has been seen at the entrance of the summer, with a temperature of 30 degrees in the shade. The perfect metaphor of a sense of widespread inadequacy, which makes a reflection lawful and dutiful: Bonolis really deserves this?

Bonolis to you yes que vales, but it’s too little

It is impossible to resign itself to the fact that a first evening to sew on the Roman conductor cannot exist. It is impossible to think that its driving force in the last twelve months has reduced to makeshift programming and the replicas of “Ciao Darwin”. Impossible to accept that next year the scenario repeats itself.

Of course, there is “you yes que vales” where Bonolis will land in place of Gerry Scotti. Little, too little.

