No, the summer catchphrases are not all to be thrown away. Here are the alternatives to save themselves





The problem is not summer, but its soundtrack. Today’s readers have chosen I like it of Alfa; In general, this of 2025, It seems a beautiful season without real masters or songs capable of dictating law. The fragmentation of the public has to do with the infinite bubbles in which we are closed, one social and another not even communicate: on Tiktok to say depopulate To forget of zero absolute, from 2009, on the radio Ready as it goes Of The Kolors, who in the standings, however, is very back – help! But the tiredness also has to do with it, the fact that ten years from Rome-Bangkok (Giusy Ferreri and Baby K) We can no longer take pieces in driver crate with sun references & Mare & Mojito to rose water. Now that even the Sanremo Festival is the main square for this type of hit scheduled to destroy, made with the balance, where the artists seem to stamp the tag. We are surrounded, twelve months a year. Let’s understand.

The alternative is there

But not everything is to be thrown away, indeed. They make less sensational, they do not enter the high rotation, use more discreet tones and are less brazenly the successful successes (which, then, these are the worst: it is heard from the beginning that seek the bang, almost pretend it, then you know how it ends; sin). But there are other songs around, new and no less summer. They always tell a season, in short, they can make company under the umbrella, in the car, while you go dancing. And I’m a bit like The enigmistic weeka light pastime that instead of turning off the brain, well, turns it on.

The piece to keep more in the eye is Sciallàwhich marks the return to the scenes of the Nu Gena three years since the last time. The duo of Neapolitan musicians and producers has long been one of the best guarded secrets of Italian music, except to go up to the limelight between 2021 and 2022 with Marechià And Tiereté And imposing himself as a deadly alternative: irresistible and dancing, they find their freshness in the recovery of the Neapolitan funk of the seventies, in a hybrid all played that looks to the Mediterranean as a whole. Artisan and real, now – in sight there is a new album, there is imagined within the first months of 2026 – they moved on Latin sounds with a sort of bachata always in dialect: but whoever expects the usual solutions is off the road, because this is a refined piece, with arias and riffs from Marias and a charming circular structure. Yet as in previous episodes it is difficult to remain still.

Another summer is possible

The other name to keep an eye on is that of Frah Quintale, again soloist after the beautiful experience paired with Coez. We will probably see it at Ariston next year – has a tour in the sports halls in April, a not a little clue – but in the meantime there is this Lightningchronicle of a kind of wet love built on a whistling and fresh electro-acoustic beat, other than the usual straight case excesses. It is interesting, and here we are again at funk, too Watermelon De Il Mago del Gelato, a Milan band that debuted this year and who came out with a song that recalls the old advertising jingle of the seventies: like the watermelons, it is inviting and thirst -quenching, but also full of seeds to spit – and who knows it is not fun to hunt them.

Even if the most bewildered song in the season is Felines of Venerus with Marco Castello. The first comes from the Urban but he soon embraced the psychedelic, the other is an ironic and race singer -songwriter, who fishing so much from Pino Daniele, Lucio Battisti, Enzo Carella. This is a short summer hallucination, all in acoustic, with a flute, an acoustic guitar and a strange background rustle, which can be the one inserted by production, artistic choice, or what simply evoke the words, so melancholy, with the two who meet again in stray cats, always fatigued and serene. Winter is far away, there is echo here by Lucio Dalla. “And I don’t know what prodigy with all my friends we are in the world with difficulty, but we are happy,” sing. There is, holidays are also a moment of emptiness, of reflection on oneself. Many described it, from Sky blue to And they call it summeruntil Sea and the songs of the same Juni Russo. The problem, today, is that we forgot about it. Or perhaps that, taken from the desire to be carefree at all costs, we have lost this tradition.

