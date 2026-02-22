No to Sanremo? 10 complete TV series long enough to not risk seeing even a minute of the Festival

Every year, between February and March, Italy and Italians are divided into two: on one side those who can’t wait for the Sanremo Festival to arrive, on the other those who are not interested in the Festival and would like not to be forced to follow it due to lack of alternatives.

Those belonging to the second category, over the decades, have undoubtedly seen things improve: from when there was only one TV channel whose voice resounded in unison in homes and buildings, to when the other channels totally renounced any competition, up to the much easier present day, in which, simply, it is enough to go to some streaming platform and totally ignore generalist television.

Despite modern convenience, however, there are still at least three problems for those seeking refuge from the Sanremo chaos that spreads everywhere for a week, even beyond the very long, interminable hours of the competition live from the Ariston Theatre. What to watch? And more precisely: what to watch that lasts long enough to cover the entire duration of the Festival? And even more in detail: what to watch that lasts long enough and that possibly doesn’t leave me hanging for months or years waiting and hoping for a new season?

To respond to all these needs, we have therefore selected ten TV series that have come to an end in the last five years. Ten recent and complete TV series, to watch or review in streaming from start to finish. For each one we report not only the indication of where to see it, but also the genre, the reasons for seeing it, the number of seasons and episodes and the total duration of the complete series.

Overall, the ten series we have selected last a total of almost three hundred hours, exactly 12 days, 2 hours and 26 minutes: in short, you can even avoid the news programs occupied with setlists and analyzes of the singers, if you want. Here they are, therefore, in order of duration, from longest to shortest.

This is Us (2016-2022)

Where to see it: Disney+, Sky-NOW

Total number of seasons and episodes: 6 seasons, 106 episodes

Total duration: 3 days, 3 hours, 15 minutes

Genre: drama

Why see it: if you love family sagas, love stories between parents and children, the dramas and joys of life. you can’t miss This is Us

The review of This is Us 5

The review of This is Us 6

Gomorrah (2014-2021)

Where to see it: Sky-NOW

Total number of seasons and episodes: 5 seasons, 58 episodes

Total duration: 1 day, 23 hours 22 minutes

Genre: drama, thriller

Why see it: because it is a masterpiece of Italian seriality, because it tells shocking and compelling stories, because Saviano has recently returned to the spotlight. And because a prequel series just came out.

The Expanse (2015-2022)

Where to see it: Prime Video

Total number of seasons and episodes: 6 seasons, 62 episodes

Total duration: 1 day, 21 hours, 18 minutes

Genre: science fiction

Why see it: perfect for science fiction lovers, for those who love complex stories and the struggles between Good and Evil.

The explanation of the ending of The Expanse 5

The explanation of the series finale The Expanse 6



Stranger Things (2016-2025)

Where to see it: Netflix

Total number of seasons and episodes: 5 seasons, 42 episodes

Total duration: 1 day, 10 hours, 18 minutes

Genre: horror, drama, science fiction

Why see it: a story of love, courage and determination starring kids in 1980s America.

Stranger Things 4 review

Stranger Things 4 ending explained

The review of Stranger Things 5 ​​part 1

The review of Stranger Things 5 ​​part 2

The review and explanation of the ending of Stranger Things 5

The best 80s songs from Stramger Things

See (2019-2022)

Where to see it: Apple TV

Total number of seasons and episodes: 3 seasons, 24 episodes

Total running time: 21 hours, 12 minutes

Genre: fantasy, drama

Why see it: because it is a magnificent representation of a world where everyone is blind. And because Jason Momoa is an extraordinary protagonist

See’s review

See 3 review

Servant (2019-2023)

Where to see it: Apple TV

Total number of seasons and episodes: 4 seasons, 40 episodes

Total duration: 20 hours, 40 minutes

Genre: horror, thriller

Why see it: those who love the master of thrills M. Night Shyamalan cannot miss this series he directed and produced, in which the supernatural is a disturbing and comforting presence at the same time.

The Servant 4 review

The explanation of the series finale

Sweet Tooth (2021-2024)

Where to see it: Netflix

Total number of seasons and episodes: 3 seasons, 24 episodes

Total running time: 18 hours, 24 minutes

Genre: fantasy, drama

Why see it: for those who love great adventures, dystopian worlds and stories of friendship

The review of the first season of Sweet Tooth

The review of Sweet Tooth 2

The explanation of the ending of Sweet Tooth 2

The review of Sweet Tooth 3

The explanation of the series finale

Uploads (2020-2025)

Where to see it: Prime Video

Total number of seasons and episodes: 4 seasons, 29 episodes

Total running time: 14 hours, 59 minutes

Genre: science fiction, comedy

Why see it: because, through science fiction and satire, it shows the dangers of the increasingly disturbing power of big companies and their multi-billionaire owners.

The Upload 2 review

The Upload 3 review

The explanation of the ending of Upload 3

The Upload 4 review

56 Days (2026)

Where to see it: Prime Video

Total number of seasons and episodes: 1 season, 8 episodes

Total running time: 6 hours, 32 minutes

Genre: thriller

Why see it: perfect for those who love high-tension and highly erotic thrillers. And to admire Dove Cameron, Damiano David’s future bride, in all her splendor.

The review of 56 Days

Pam & Tommy (2022)

Where to see it: Disney+

Total number of seasons and episodes: 1 season, 8 episodes

Total running time: 6 hours, 16 minutes

Genre: drama, biographical

Why see it: for millennials who remember that story, and for younger people who can understand who the Pamela Anderson of those years was, in the collective imagination.

Pam & Tommy’s review